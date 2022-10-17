SHEIN Runway Supermodel Australia Showcases Local Talent to an International Audience
EINPresswire.com/ -- Global online retailer SHEIN supports new and emerging models, talent, and creative artists in Australia. In partnership with Runway Supermodel Australia, SHEIN brought on-trend and affordable fashion to Australian audiences.
SHEIN Runway Supermodel Australia saw aspiring models and talent present themselves to key industry recruiters in a high calibre beauty and fashion pageant-style competition event.
13 candidates vied for Mr and Miss Runway Supermodel Australia 2022, showcasing SHEIN’s latest collections on the runway.
Shannon McHale and Niyamat Preet Singh were announced as the winners and will receive an all-paid registration including accommodation to a week-long IMTA Convention in Los Angeles 2023.
"SHEIN AU team were thrilled to be part of such an awesome event, we can’t wait to be back next year in April and all the models looked fantastic. The show was sensational showcasing SHEIN beachwear & fashion wear. It was a great night and we can’t wait to be back," said a SHEIN spokesperson.
Runway Supermodel Australia in partnership with International Modelling and Talent Association (IMTA) Model and Talent Search 2022 was held on 16 October 2022 at 5pm at The Science Theatre F13, University Mall, Kensington, NSW 2052.
www.runwaysupermodel.com.au/
About SHEIN
SHEIN is a global fashion and lifestyle e-retailer committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all. We use on-demand manufacturing technology to connect suppliers to our agile supply chain, reducing inventory waste and enabling us to deliver a variety of affordable products to customers around the world. From our global offices, we reach customers in more than 150 countries. To learn more about SHEIN, visit AU.SHEIN.com
Stephanie Carden
