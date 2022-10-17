Shapeyard Joins NVIDIA Inception Program for Startups

Magic Unicorn, the team behind Shapeyard, today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program that nurtures startups revolutionizing industries with technology advancements.

Magic Unicorn, the team behind Shapeyard, today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception.

Our team believes that user-generated content is becoming a critical piece of our digital future more than ever before, as the metaverse market is evolving.” — Ashot Gabrelianov

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magic Unicorn, the team behind Shapeyard, today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program that nurtures startups revolutionizing industries with technology advancements.

Shapeyard is focused on providing a fixed set of tools for users to create 3D digital assets on mobile, mint them into the web3 economy, and exchange and integrate them into any virtual space. Shapeyard is currently available on iOS as a proof-of-concept mobile application which is rapidly expanding its modeling functionalities according to the official product roadmap.

NVIDIA Inception will provide Shapeyard the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts, assist with the integration of the product into the NVIDIA Omniverse platform to build 3D assets and export scenes in the Universal Scene Description (USD) file framework, as well as give the company a marketing lift.

“Our team believes that user-generated content is becoming a critical piece of our digital future more than ever before, as the metaverse market is evolving. Specifically, Shapeyard feels there is a growing need for user-generated content in the form of 3D objects, as well as content interchange tools and standards for interacting with those objects throughout the virtual realm. Shapeyard is here to serve that need and allow communities and individuals to capture and magnify the value they create throughout the metaverse.

Shapeyard’s multi-detailing auto-retopology tech, together with the USD framework and integration into Omniverse, will break the performance boundaries of 3D assets in the metaverse, allowing true 3D content interoperability,” said Ashot Gabrelianov, CEO of Magic Unicorn, the development company behind Shapeyard

NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping, and deployment. Every NVIDIA Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, marketing support, and technology assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.

About Magic Unicorn

Magic Unicorn is a New York-based venture studio. The company builds software primarily in the computer graphics, mobile artificial intelligence and augmented reality spaces. Its previous products and achievements include Chudo (Shorty Awards Winner for “Best Use of Artificial Intelligence”), Magic (Apple awarded as “Best of 2017”) and MakeApp (1.5 million users and 1,500 media mentions).

Press Contact: