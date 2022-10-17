Hoyer Discusses the House Democrats’ Work to Put People Over Politics and the January 6th Committee’s Recent Hearing on MSNBC’s “PoliticsNation”

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) joined Reverend Al Sharpton on MSNBC’s “PoliticsNation” this afternoon to discuss House Democrats

’ strong record throughout the 117th Congress and the Select Committee on the January 6th Attack on the Capitol’s recent hearing . Below are excerpts from his interview and a link to the video:

On House Democrats’ Work to Put People Over Politics

“I really believe that we're gonna win the Majority. We're gonna keep the House and expand in the Senate, and I think we can expand some in the House as well, so I don’t accept that. …Unfortunately, our Republican friends, they have not supported that legislation that we passed [to address inflation]. I think the American public think they want some stability, as they voted in 2020 to have some rationality, and positive policies that help them Make It In America. We want People Over Politics. That's what we've pursued. We want to lower their costs, get at inflation.”

On the January 6th Committee’s Work

“I think the Committee has done so well, is to show day-by-day, hour-by-hour, and video-by-video, Republicans working for Trump and those in general who testified for the committee that, the President, President Trump did not care. He was intimately involved in the preparation, the planning of, the planning of, and the execution of. He invited everybody to his speech, he incited them in that speech, and he deployed them to ‘fight like hell and stop the steal’. There was no steal, he perpetuates this lie. Unfortunately, too many folks running for office right now, who may be in charge of our elections, notwithstanding 60+ courts deciding upon the evidence that there was no evidence that anything was stolen, or that fraud had any effect on the election, the overwhelming victory of Joe Biden. So this rationalization has lead the Republican National Committee, shockingly in my opinion, sadly in my opinion, referred to the activities of January 6th, which the American people have seen over and over and over again which was a violent insurrection that resulted in the deaths of a number of people, they described as ‘legitimate political discourse.’ That was the Republican National Committee overwhelmingly adopting this resolution, calling it ‘legitimate political discourse.’ If we are telling the American people, one of the major parties, supposedly responsible parties, telling the American people that what they saw on January 6th, was a ‘legitimate political discourse,’ we are headed for anarchy and chaos.”