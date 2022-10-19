ISAAC Honored as a FreightTech 100 Company
Award highlights how ISAAC’s innovative technology is improving fleet efficiency, safetyCLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ISAAC Instruments, a leading fleet management solutions provider, was recently named to the prestigious 2023 FreightTech 100 list.
The annual listing from FreightWaves, a top source for freight transportation news and analysis, spotlights the most innovative and disruptive technology companies across the global supply chain.
"Being chosen for the 2023 FreightTech 100 shows the commitment of the entire ISAAC team to provide innovative telematics solutions to trucking fleets in the United States and Canada,” said ISAAC’s CEO and co-founder Jacques DeLarochelliere. “ISAAC’s mission is to simplify trucking and to assist our fleet clients to reach higher levels of success.”
ISAAC’s electronic logging device (ELD) and fleet management telematics solution is used by more than 40 percent of the largest carriers across Canada, helping fleets optimize vehicle efficiency while supporting smart compliance for safety and hours-of-service rules. It is also used by a rapidly growing number of fleets in the United States.
ISAAC delivers a reliable platform, with an easy-to-use, predictive interface for drivers that requires the fewest possible screen taps. Offering technology that goes far beyond ELDs, ISAAC partners with trucking fleets to simplify driver workflow and keep the wheels turning. Real-time driver coaching provides unparalleled fuel savings and reduces accidents, improving everyone’s safety on the roads.
The 2023 FreightTech 100 award winners are determined by a panel of experts, which review the hundreds of nominated companies. Another group of CEOs, industry leaders, academics and freight-industry investors will then rank the top 25 most innovative companies in freight transportation.
These winners will be announced in early November at the FreightWaves F3: Future of Freight Festival.
About ISAAC
ISAAC partners with North American fleets to provide a user-friendly solution that simplifies trucking. Focused 100% on the trucking industry, we help overcome carriers’ daily challenges, while boosting driver happiness. We deliver proven, reliable, turnkey fleet management technology to streamline operations and enhance safety. With seamless integration to your existing systems via our open platform and data-driven technology that monitors truck and driving performance, ours is an all-in-one, easy-to-use solution. One that helps your drivers and back-office team work smoothly and empowers you with informed decision-making. Visit us at www.isaacinstruments.com.
