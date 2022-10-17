Beatle Stepmom Dr. Angie McCartney Releases CBD Line – at 92 years old
Topical CBD Line tagged “For Creaky Joints and Cranky Buggers”
I’m 92 and I have found that CBD works for me and I wanted to share it with people of a certain age who still may think that it's all “reefer madness” when in fact it is nothing like that at all!”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With legalization spreading to many states, and increasing awareness of CBD products across the US, the almost 93-year-old Dr. Angie McCartney is releasing a line of topical Broad Spectrum CBD products in partnership with Colorado’s Primo Gardens, Inc.
— Dr. Angie McCartney
The line – Mrs. McCartney’s CBD ~ For Creaky Joints and Cranky Buggers will be available in stores initially in Colorado and Ohio, as well as online at https://MrsMcCartneysCBD.com with an expanded distribution network expected to be announced very shortly thereafter.
The line includes:
• Salves in both 1000mg and 2000mg strengths (Lucy Lemon, Rockstar Relax and Abbey Road Apple);
• Moisturizers (Sexy Sadie and Norwegian Wood);
• Lotions (Magical Mint and Norwegian Wood);
• Travel Sized Roll Ons (Sexy Sadie, Rockstar, Magical Mint and Slow Down)
• Lotions (Magical Mint and Norwegian Wood) and finally for the hirsute chaps out there
• “Let It Beard” Oil.
Angie’s own Father (born in 1887) was a compound pharmacist and used to say, “never put anything in or on your body that doesn’t derive from God’s green earth”, and it was with that sage advice in mind that she sought out Mike Alvarado and the team at Primo Gardens who are passionate about their ingredients, process and products.
“I’m getting up there in age and I have found that CBD works for me inasmuch as it represents the absence of pain in my knees, neck, fingers and so on, so I decided to do some more research into it (just the medicinal part not the “jazz cigarettes”) and discovered that various studies have shown that CBD may help reduce chronic pain by – affecting endocannabinoid receptor activity, reducing inflammation, and interacting with neurotransmitters…” said Angie, “of course we’re not making any health claims or promises, but I know what works on me, and I wanted to share it with people of a certain age who still may be thinking that it is all “reefer madness” when in fact it is nothing like that at all!”
Mike Alvarado, CEO of Primo Gardens Inc. added “We’re very excited to be working with the Mrs. McCartney’s brands to create an amazing CBD line that will target the senior citizen community. Using her Beatles background, we have formulated an array of products that relate to some of their titles and the overall culture of the ‘60s. We’re ecstatic to be able to educate the older generation on CBD and its natural ability to not only help relieve many issues but to also provide a daily supplement that will have them living a better and healthier lifestyle.”
Angie is no stranger to launching brands and books – the nonagenarian author also offers a line of organic teas at MrsMcCartneysTeas.com and dessert wines/cocktail mixers at MrsMcCartneysWines.com.
