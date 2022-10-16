Actor Angus Cloud Kicks Off Partnership with Rockstar Energy Drink at 2022 Formula Drift Finals

Photos are available on Business Wire's website and the Associated Press Photo Network of Angus Cloud's attendance at the 2022 Formula Drift Finals with Rockstar Energy Drink. Following the announcement of Rockstar Energy Drink's new partnership with actor and pop culture phenomenon Angus Cloud, the two kicked off the partnership at the racetrack on October 15, 2022 with Angus joining the Rockstar Energy team at Irwindale Speedway as Formula Drift concluded its heart-pounding 2022 season. Angus celebrated trackside as Rockstar Energy driver Fredric Aasbo clinched back-to-back championships and Toyota teammate Ryan Tuerck took third place.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221016005044/en/

As part of the collaboration, Angus and Rockstar Energy are celebrating cultural moments that reflect their joint passions and align with the values and brand ethos of Rockstar Energy. The Formula Drift activation leans into Angus and Rockstar Energy's passion for pushing the limits.

There's more to come from Angus and Rockstar Energy who will be fueling their passions through a series of one-of-a-kind activations.

For more information, follow @rockstarenergy.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221016005044/en/