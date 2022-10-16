Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, October 17, 2022
OTTAWA, ON , Oct. 16, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
National Capital Region, Canada
|
|
Private meetings
|
|
9:30 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister and Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry François-Phillipe Champagne will make an announcement and hold a brief media availability. Premier of Ontario Doug Ford, President of the Treasury Board Mona Fortier, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth Jenna Sudds, Ontario Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Vic Fedeli and Ontario Minister of Children, Community and Social Services Merrilee Fullerton will also be in attendance.
|
|
|
|
Notes for media:
|
|
|
The Prime Minister will chair a meeting of the Incident Response Group on the situation in Haiti.
|
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/16/c3917.html