Louisiana Gamers Invited to an Open Gaming Expo and $15,000 Esports Tournament
Louisiana gamers are invited to a $15,000 “Esports Throwdown” and gaming expo at the L’Auberge Resort in Lake Charles on October 21st-22nd.LAKE CHARLES, LA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This upcoming October 21st-22nd weekend, the Deuces Wild: Esports Throwdown event lands at the Lake Charles L’Auberge Resort, bringing area gamers a chance to battle for over $15,000 in cash and merchandise prizes. Unified Esports Association will be hosting a two-day gaming expo within the Event Center, with over a dozen gaming “quests” attendees can participate in for fun, in addition to a handful of high dollar esports tournaments for games such as Call of Duty, Halo, and Super Smash Bros.
Attendees can expect to see open gaming stations and activities on both classic consoles and current generation devices alike. Tournaments will run across multiple platforms, and all peripherals are provided by the venue (although gamers are invited to bring their own gear, if they prefer.)
The event and tournament offerings are themed around two-vs-two formats or second chance brackets – select titles will also have a second chance tournament, with twice the cash prize available for day two. Main stage events, such as Halo and Call of Duty, will feature $5,000 cash prizing to the top three teams. In addition to offering the chance to play on the big stage, a number of matches will also be streamed on the Unified Twitch channel, with a full broadcast team.
Several more activities will be available, including a robust prize shop and multiple giveaways powered by event partners such as Hyper X, BenQ Zowie, and the team at Lake Charles Toyota. Those interested in learning more about esports, or those looking to connect and game with others in the community, are encouraged to attend. Special discounts and promotions will be available for military members and their families.
Admission is open to the public and registration will be available online and at-door this Friday and Saturday. Event admission will be restricted to attendees aged twenty one and older.
