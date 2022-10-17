Louisiana Gamers Invited to an Open Gaming Expo and $15,000 Esports Tournament

Deuces Wild: Esports Throwdown will take place October 21st-22nd, with over $15,000 in cash and prizes on the line -- plus fun gaming challenges.

Game, connect, compete at Deuces Wild: Esports Throwdown.

Halo: Infinite esports tournament with $5,000 cash prize, powered by Unified Esports Association.

Halo: Infinite and other tournaments will feature cash prizes and second chance brackets.

Gamers play and compete in decorated esports arenas with equipment provided by Unified.

Louisiana gamers are invited to a $15,000 “Esports Throwdown” and gaming expo at the L’Auberge Resort in Lake Charles on October 21st-22nd.

LAKE CHARLES, LA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This upcoming October 21st-22nd weekend, the Deuces Wild: Esports Throwdown event lands at the Lake Charles L’Auberge Resort, bringing area gamers a chance to battle for over $15,000 in cash and merchandise prizes. Unified Esports Association will be hosting a two-day gaming expo within the Event Center, with over a dozen gaming “quests” attendees can participate in for fun, in addition to a handful of high dollar esports tournaments for games such as Call of Duty, Halo, and Super Smash Bros.

Attendees can expect to see open gaming stations and activities on both classic consoles and current generation devices alike. Tournaments will run across multiple platforms, and all peripherals are provided by the venue (although gamers are invited to bring their own gear, if they prefer.)

The event and tournament offerings are themed around two-vs-two formats or second chance brackets – select titles will also have a second chance tournament, with twice the cash prize available for day two. Main stage events, such as Halo and Call of Duty, will feature $5,000 cash prizing to the top three teams. In addition to offering the chance to play on the big stage, a number of matches will also be streamed on the Unified Twitch channel, with a full broadcast team.

Several more activities will be available, including a robust prize shop and multiple giveaways powered by event partners such as Hyper X, BenQ Zowie, and the team at Lake Charles Toyota. Those interested in learning more about esports, or those looking to connect and game with others in the community, are encouraged to attend. Special discounts and promotions will be available for military members and their families.

Admission is open to the public and registration will be available online and at-door this Friday and Saturday. Event admission will be restricted to attendees aged twenty one and older.

About

Unified is a Kansas-based company that oversees multiple products that specialize and operate as a dynamic pipeline within the esports industry. Serving collegiate, youth, hobbyist and amateur esports players at every age, their mission is to “unify aspiring champions through virtual and on-site competitions.” The “Unified” brand signifies a joint mission between three of the most successful esports organizers and production companies from the amateur scene over the last five years. These grassroots organizations came together to empower aspiring champions and support the esports ecosystem by providing high-quality professional services in the fields of production, competition, events, and scholastic. To learn more about Unified’s upcoming esports events, visit unified.gg

