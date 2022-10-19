County Commissioner Gregg Weiss Expands Broadband Access Across Palm Beach County
EINPresswire.com/ -- County Commissioner Gregg Weiss led efforts to expand broadband across Palm Beach County. As a technology executive, he understands how critical broadband access is in education and the workforce.
The United States is experiencing the most significant transformation in our economy since the industrial revolution. But unfortunately, many of our fellow residents were missing out due to the high cost and unavailability of high-speed broadband coverage.
"I saw a need and used my experience to work with the National Association of Counties to increase affordable high-speed broadband in Palm Beach County, Florida, and across the country. The Affordable Connectivity Program will reduce internet costs for thousands of Palm Beach County residents and 48 million households nationwide," said Commissioner Gregg Weiss.
Gregg also worked with the School Board and the County to extend broadband internet to underserved families so kids can do school work from home. The Palm Beach Post highlighted Gregg's work - "With a big assist from [Gregg Weiss], county's low-income families [got]a boost in high-speed Internet plan.
Gregg Weiss is leading the way in helping modernize our economy. To learn more about Gregg's record and background, visit www.VoteGreggWeiss.com.
Gregg and his wife of 31 years, Rebecca, retired in their 40s and decided to sail the world on their 50-foot boat named Kimba. After doing so for several years, they anchored in the Lake Worth Lagoon in 2004 and decided to make West Palm Beach their new home. Gregg Weiss was born and raised in Southern California. After graduating from the University of California at Irvine with degrees in Economics and Social Ecology, he made a career in the then-emerging computer industry. Gregg worked to become a business executive overseeing sales, marketing, and strategy for several Fortune 500 companies.
Ever since Gregg has been active in the community as a volunteer and board member, he was the West Palm Beach Police Foundation president and a founding member of Speak Up for Kids.
Committees
• 15th Judicial Circuit Juvenile Justice Advisory Board
• Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency
• Palm Beach County Cultural Council
• Water Resources Task Force
Civic Involvement
• City of West Palm Beach Planning Board, Vice Chair
• City of West Palm Beach Sustainable Housing Committee, Chair
• Palm Beach County Citizen Committee on Airport Noise, Vice Chair
• West Palm Beach Mayor’s 2011 Transition, serving on the Budget, Neighborhood, and Efficiency and Effectiveness teams.
• City of West Palm Beach Budget Advisory Committee
• West Palm Beach Police Department Citizens Observer Patrol, captain
• South End Court Watch - Coordinate and attend first appearance hearings representing the south end neighborhoods in West Palm Beach
• Speak Up for Kids of Palm Beach County, Inc., Founder, and Treasurer
• West Palm Beach Police Foundation, president
• Florida Earth Foundation, board member
• Martin Luther King Jr. Coordinating Committee, board member
• Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens Board of trustees, vice president 2014-2016
• Children’s Coalition of Palm Beach County, board member
• Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches, Governmental Affairs Committee member
• Member of Leadership West Palm Beach 2009
• SunFest, vice-chair of Operations
• Palm Beaches Marathon Festival, committee chair
• Six Pillars –Civic and Governance Task Force, member
Jonathan Cooper
