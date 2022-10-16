Urgent Online Report THE FUTURE OF HUMANITY Took Place Oct. 15, 2022 Exclusively for Rotary International Club Members

Urgent Online Report THE FUTURE OF HUMANITY Prepared exclusively for members of Rotary and Rotaract Clubs ELIZAVETA KHROMOVA MS, Geologist and geophysicist Rotary / Rotaract Club members Creative Society Project

ATLANTA, GA, USA, October 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The live broadcast “ THE FUTURE OF HUMANITY ” took place on October 15, 2022. It was the first time in history that an event was held simultaneously in 14 languages, exclusively for members of Rotary and Rotaract Clubs of the world.This is a crucial presentation on overcoming climate catastrophes, uniting, and saving human lives worldwide.Topics of the report:▫️The progress of climate disasters for the next 10 years, based on an analytical forecast.▫️Factors currently unknown to the public.▫️Influence of climatic factors on geopolitics and the world business environment.▫️Forecast of the development of events.▫️A specific plan and a solution for overcoming the global economic and climate crises.The report is so shocking, Rotary International has requested it be shared publicly ASAP.---> The progress of climate disasters over the next 10 years, based on an analytical forecast---> The influence of climatic factors on geopolitics and the global business environment---> A concrete plan and a solution for overcoming the global economic and climate crisesMembers of Rotary/Rotaract Clubs are responsible for addressing the world's most persistent issues. Together, we see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change — across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.Solving real problems takes real commitment and vision and the pivotal moment begins with you.This report is a crucial step toward making much-needed decisions. You will learn exactly what awaits the world in the near future. This information is critical not just for you as a socially responsible person, but for everyone.Chief Guest: BARRY RASSIN, President of Rotary International for 2018-2019.Speakers:DR. ICHAK KALDERON ADIZESDR. SEEMA MANRAL NEGIELIZAVETA KHROMOVADR. JOHN AHNA Rotarian is a leader who initiates and acts to serve humanity as a whole and one who commits and takes responsibility for bringing about lasting change. This is the time in our history when our leadership and actions can lead to unity, and ultimately to the survival of humanity.Watch this urgent report now: https://futureofhumanity.report/en

