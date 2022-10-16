Submit Release
Urgent Online Report THE FUTURE OF HUMANITY Took Place Oct. 15, 2022 Exclusively for Rotary International Club Members

Urgent Online Report THE FUTURE OF HUMANITY

Prepared exclusively for members of Rotary and Rotaract Clubs

ELIZAVETA KHROMOVA MS, Geologist and geophysicist

Rotary / Rotaract Club members

Creative Society Project

THE FUTURE OF HUMANITY: ​​14 languages of simultaneous interpreting, prepared exclusively for members of Rotary and Rotaract Clubs.

❗️We believe that you are a sensible person and are interested not only in saving your life but also the life of the whole planet. Therefore, we kindly ask you to spread this information.”
— Volunteers of Creative Society
ATLANTA, GA, USA, October 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The live broadcast “THE FUTURE OF HUMANITY” took place on October 15, 2022. It was the first time in history that an event was held simultaneously in 14 languages, exclusively for members of Rotary and Rotaract Clubs of the world.

This is a crucial presentation on overcoming climate catastrophes, uniting, and saving human lives worldwide.

Topics of the report:

▫️The progress of climate disasters for the next 10 years, based on an analytical forecast.

▫️Factors currently unknown to the public.

▫️Influence of climatic factors on geopolitics and the world business environment.

▫️Forecast of the development of events.

▫️A specific plan and a solution for overcoming the global economic and climate crises.

The report is so shocking, Rotary International has requested it be shared publicly ASAP.

Members of Rotary/Rotaract Clubs are responsible for addressing the world's most persistent issues. Together, we see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change — across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.

Solving real problems takes real commitment and vision and the pivotal moment begins with you.

This report is a crucial step toward making much-needed decisions. You will learn exactly what awaits the world in the near future. This information is critical not just for you as a socially responsible person, but for everyone.

Chief Guest: BARRY RASSIN, President of Rotary International for 2018-2019.

Speakers:
DR. ICHAK KALDERON ADIZES
DR. SEEMA MANRAL NEGI
ELIZAVETA KHROMOVA
DR. JOHN AHN

A Rotarian is a leader who initiates and acts to serve humanity as a whole and one who commits and takes responsibility for bringing about lasting change. This is the time in our history when our leadership and actions can lead to unity, and ultimately to the survival of humanity.

Watch this urgent report now: https://futureofhumanity.report/en

Alicia Topper
Creative Society
info@creativesociety.com
REPORT on the Future of Humanity HAS BEEN DECLASSIFIED. NUCLEAR Apocalypse Is Real

