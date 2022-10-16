Westminster Barracks / Request for information - Burglary

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22B1006140

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Eric Acevedo

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 10/16/22 - at approximately 1:00 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Guilford Center Road / Coolidge HWY, Guilford, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: N/A

VICTIM: Richmond Auto Repair Shop

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Guilford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/16/2022, at approximately 1:00 AM, a thin male with a sweatshirt, sweatpants, cap and face cover, walked towards the Richmond Auto Repair Shop and burglarized the Shop. A witness advised he saw a Blue Honda SUV speed away a few moments later. The Vermont State Police-Westminster Barracks is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Trooper Acevedo (802-722-4600) or provide an anonymous tip online by visiting http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit or email eric.acevedo@vermont.gov .

