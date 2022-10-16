Westminster Barracks / Request for information - Burglary
CASE#: 22B1006140
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Eric Acevedo
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 10/16/22 - at approximately 1:00 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Guilford Center Road / Coolidge HWY, Guilford, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: N/A
VICTIM: Richmond Auto Repair Shop
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Guilford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/16/2022, at approximately 1:00 AM, a thin male with a sweatshirt, sweatpants, cap and face cover, walked towards the Richmond Auto Repair Shop and burglarized the Shop. A witness advised he saw a Blue Honda SUV speed away a few moments later. The Vermont State Police-Westminster Barracks is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Trooper Acevedo (802-722-4600) or provide an anonymous tip online by visiting http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit or email eric.acevedo@vermont.gov .
