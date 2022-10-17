Michael Stafford President Of Mrs. Earth®️ Makes New Changes
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mrs. Earth® Organization, under the ownership of Michael Stafford, has confirmed that the national license for Mrs. USA Earth™ currently held by Laura Clark will not be renewed and will terminated as of January 9, 2023, at 11:00pm est.
As not to create confusion we have decided to hold off on the announcement of the new National team until the current license holders’ contract has officially terminated.
All current State and National title holders that were crowned under the current license holder will be recognized by the new teams being put in place. Individuals should reach out directly to headquarters for more information and to be included in future appearances and or events.
We want you to know that Mrs. USA Earth™ (serial number: 97544060} is the official national preliminary competition leading to the Mrs. Earth® (registration number: 5373037) competition owned and operated by Michael Stafford also known as Mykhael Michaels. Other trademarks that are linked and are official national preliminary competitions leading to the international competition are Ms. Earth®, (registration number: 5357756) xMs. USA Earth®, USA Jr. Teen Earth®, USA Teen Earth®, Jr. Teen Earth® and Teen Earth® (registration number: 5486051). The new national preliminary competition has been scheduled for April 20-23. 2023 in Orlando, Florida. This will be a wonderful “Earth Week” celebration to include a Glamorously Green Gala Eco Fundraiser. New state directors have already been put into place and are ready to provide you will a professional pageant experience.
Interested individuals can find more information at: www.msearthusa.org. This organization is in no way, shape or form linked to the Miss Earth organization owned by Carousel productions based in the Philippines. Michael Stafford began this organization more than 16 years ago to spread awareness of how to maintain the only planet we call home Planet Earth. We would like to thank Laura Clark for her 5 years of service and wish her good luck in her future endeavors.
We understand that change can be confusing so we have set up a temporary email address that you may contact National Headquarters for any inquires you may have.
(MrsUSAEarth@mrsearthpageant.com)
With every story that ends a new one immediately begins. We are very excited to introduce you to our new team that has of over 100 years of combined experience in the pageant industry. We look forward to moving into our next chapter of our legacy and HERSTORY. The future is "Glamorously Green”, and we welcome you to continue to be a vital part of that.
Find more information about Mrs. Earth® on: www.mrsearthpageant.com and Ms. Earth® www.msearthpageant.com and follow us on: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Tik-Tok. Mrs. Earth, Ms. Earth, Jr. Teen Earth, Teen Earth and Little Earth Organization is independently owned and operated by Michael Stafford.
Michael Stafford
