Media Advisory - Government of Canada announces support for Hurricane Fiona recovery

COVEHEAD, PE, Oct. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, and the Honourable Jamie Fox, Minister of Fisheries and Communities for the Province of Prince Edward Island, will make an announcement in support of Hurricane Fiona recovery. Photo opportunities will be available for media in attendance.

Date: Monday, October 17, 2022



Time: 10:30 am (ADT)



Location: Covehead Harbour – in Prince Edward Island National Park

3 Wharf Rd

Covehead, PEI

C0A 1P0





