Submit Release
News Search

There were 181 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,783 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory - Government of Canada announces support for Hurricane Fiona recovery

COVEHEAD, PE, Oct. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, and the Honourable Jamie Fox, Minister of Fisheries and Communities for the Province of Prince Edward Island, will make an announcement in support of Hurricane Fiona recovery. Photo opportunities will be available for media in attendance.

Date:         

Monday, October 17, 2022        


Time:     

10:30 am (ADT)


Location: 

Covehead Harbour – in Prince Edward Island National Park

3 Wharf Rd

Covehead, PEI

C0A 1P0


Stay Connected

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/16/c2337.html

You just read:

Media Advisory - Government of Canada announces support for Hurricane Fiona recovery

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.