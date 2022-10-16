Senator Flynn Recognized as Mothers Against Drunk Driving Legislative Champion

HARRISBURG, PA – October 15, 2022 – Mother Against Drunk Driving (MADD) has named Senator Marty Flynn (D-Lackawanna/Luzerne) as one of its “2022 Legislators of the Year” for authoring Senate Bill 1088, which would require impaired drivers to pay child support when they cause a crash that kills a parent or guardian.

Senate Bill 1088 was first introduced in Missouri as “Bentley’s Law.” Spearheaded by Missouri resident Cecilia Williams and named for her grandson, Bentley, whose parents and infant brother were killed in a drunk driving crash in April 2021, this legislation requires individuals who are convicted of killing a parent in a drunk driving accident to pay child support to surviving minor children as a form of restitution.

“I am pleased that Senate Bill 1088 has received strong bipartisan support in Pennsylvania and that iterations of this legislation have been introduced in more than a dozen states,” said Senator Flynn. “I support any efforts that deter drunk driving and ensure that those who suffer the tragedy of losing a family member are given the justice they deserve.”

Founded in 1980, Mothers Against Drunk Driving is the nation’s largest nonprofit working to end drunk driving, help fight drugged driving, support the victims of these violent crimes, and prevent underage drinking. In all, MADD recognized 65 state lawmakers for their commitment to saving lives and their tireless efforts to eliminate the 100% preventable act of drunk driving. For the full list of award recipients, visit madd.org.