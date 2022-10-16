Submit Release
News Search

There were 190 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,770 in the last 365 days.

Senior Official for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs Allen Travels to Costa Rica and Miami

Senior Official for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs Liz Allen will travel to San José, Costa Rica, and Miami, Florida, from October 16-19, 2022.  Her trip underscores the United States’ strategic commitment to freedom of expression, to addressing critical gaps in the approach to countering state-sponsored propaganda and disinformation/misinformation worldwide, and to public diplomacy as a foundational component of U.S. foreign policy.

In San José, Senior Official Allen will give remarks and meet with participants to mark the formal expansion of the Digital Communications Network (DCN) to the Americas.  This launch builds upon the work of the DCN in Europe and Africa which, over the last seven years, has created a global network that develops and shares digital content and resources to provide accurate and authentic reporting, strengthen independent journalism, support civil society, and advance democratic values.  Senior Official Allen will also meet with Costa Rican government officials, alumni of U.S. exchange programs, and journalists while in San José.

In Miami, Senior Official Allen will meet with U.S. government officials at U.S. Southern Command.  At Florida International University (FIU) – and following last week’s signing of the State Department’s Memorandum of Understanding with the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities, of which FIU is a member – she will meet with university administrators and Gilman Scholars.

Follow along on Twitter at @UnderSecPD.

You just read:

Senior Official for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs Allen Travels to Costa Rica and Miami

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.