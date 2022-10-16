CJ Karman launches the new Ezlogz: The state of the art all-in-one fleet management, ELD, and asset tracking solution
EZLOGZ leads ahead of other ELD providers in the market. Company CEO and Founder Sergey "CJ" Karman officially announces the release of Ez-GPS today
Changes start with you”WASHINGTON, USA, October 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, EZLOGZ took a big leap ahead of all other ELD providers in the current market as Sergey "CJ" Karman launched Ez-GPS, an advanced and high-functioning asset tracking device. This highly durable and reliable GPS provides exceptional navigation, intelligent truck routing, and innovative driver-assist features. EZLOGZ's state-of-the-art Ez-GPS is the crème de la crème- the latest milestone in CJ's relentless pursuit of providing a premium life on the road when no one else can.
EZLOGZ is the first all-in-one logistics platform, ELD, and asset tracking solution on blockchain technology. Sergey “CJ” Karman founded it in 2015. It started with an innovation of the modern electronic logbook (elog) – the EzSmart ELD. This new and improved electronic logging device steps ahead of its competitors with its modern functions integrated into a small, compact square device. Its integration with the Ezlogz All-In-One Trucking Software, a blockchain-powered platform with over 50 app features and API integrations, makes it easier to manage the fleet by just using one platform. The EzSmartCam and Smart Safety Subscription were also products of his vision to ensure a first-rate service to the whole fleet industry.
Ez-GPS
Improved global connectivity with a highly sensitive radio transceiver
High precision
Live alerts and notifications
Weather-proof and ultra-rugged casing for intensified durability
Strong battery endurance
Data security
LoRaWAN Geolocation Fallback
Adaptive tracking technology for enhanced fleet management
Smart sleep mode
Intelligent truck routing for driver assistance
Leading market performance
EzSmart ELD
Free load board
Adverse Driving & Agriculture Exemption
Fast LTE connectivity
FMCSA compliant
HyperGPS
100% paperless shift
24/7 multilingual and expert support
Smart IFTA
Smart Safety
24/7 expert logbook monitoring & management
Supervising IFTA & eRODS filing
Smart HOS management to stop HOS violations
Support for passing DOT inspections- logbook compliance management
Maximize work and productivity
Special flexible tariff offers
Custom-tailored approach to provide specific needs of each client
EzDashCam
Recognize unexpected acceleration, harsh braking, and sharp turns
Road-facing & cabin camera with 24/7 live monitoring control
1080P full HD video
Field of view adjustable wide-angle lens
With 128 GB SD card & unlimited EzCloud storage
Advanced algorithm for distracted driving and fatigue
About EZLOGZ
EZLOGZ is the first all-in-one logistics platform, ELD, and asset tracking solution on blockchain technology. Ezlogz Founder Sergey "CJ" Karman's dream for a seamless ELD trucking experience was one of the main reasons he founded Ezlogz. With 14 years of experience in the trucking industry, he knew exactly how to keep moving as the best all-in-one fleet management platform, ELD, and asset tracking solution in the market. Furthermore, his relentless pursuit motivated him to find solutions to the fleet industry problems, especially the issues that the truckers face while on the road and away from the safety of their homes. For more information, visit www.ezlogz.com or dial +1 (800)670-7807.
