CJ Karman launches the new Ezlogz: The state of the art all-in-one fleet management, ELD, and asset tracking solution

WASHINGTON, USA, October 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, EZLOGZ took a big leap ahead of all other ELD providers in the current market as Sergey "CJ" Karman launched Ez-GPS, an advanced and high-functioning asset tracking device. This highly durable and reliable GPS provides exceptional navigation, intelligent truck routing, and innovative driver-assist features. EZLOGZ's state-of-the-art Ez-GPS is the crème de la crème- the latest milestone in CJ's relentless pursuit of providing a premium life on the road when no one else can.EZLOGZ is the first all-in-one logistics platform, ELD, and asset tracking solution on blockchain technology. Sergey “CJ” Karman founded it in 2015. It started with an innovation of the modern electronic logbook (elog) – the EzSmart ELD. This new and improved electronic logging device steps ahead of its competitors with its modern functions integrated into a small, compact square device. Its integration with the Ezlogz All-In-One Trucking Software, a blockchain-powered platform with over 50 app features and API integrations, makes it easier to manage the fleet by just using one platform. The EzSmartCam and Smart Safety Subscription were also products of his vision to ensure a first-rate service to the whole fleet industry.Ez-GPSImproved global connectivity with a highly sensitive radio transceiverHigh precisionLive alerts and notificationsWeather-proof and ultra-rugged casing for intensified durabilityStrong battery enduranceData securityLoRaWAN Geolocation FallbackAdaptive tracking technology for enhanced fleet managementSmart sleep modeIntelligent truck routing for driver assistanceLeading market performanceEzSmart ELDFree load boardAdverse Driving & Agriculture ExemptionFast LTE connectivityFMCSA compliantHyperGPS100% paperless shift24/7 multilingual and expert supportSmart IFTASmart Safety24/7 expert logbook monitoring & managementSupervising IFTA & eRODS filingSmart HOS management to stop HOS violationsSupport for passing DOT inspections- logbook compliance managementMaximize work and productivitySpecial flexible tariff offersCustom-tailored approach to provide specific needs of each clientEzDashCamRecognize unexpected acceleration, harsh braking, and sharp turnsRoad-facing & cabin camera with 24/7 live monitoring control1080P full HD videoField of view adjustable wide-angle lensWith 128 GB SD card & unlimited EzCloud storageAdvanced algorithm for distracted driving and fatigueAbout EZLOGZEZLOGZ is the first all-in-one logistics platform, ELD, and asset tracking solution on blockchain technology. Ezlogz Founder Sergey "CJ" Karman's dream for a seamless ELD trucking experience was one of the main reasons he founded Ezlogz. With 14 years of experience in the trucking industry, he knew exactly how to keep moving as the best all-in-one fleet management platform, ELD, and asset tracking solution in the market. Furthermore, his relentless pursuit motivated him to find solutions to the fleet industry problems, especially the issues that the truckers face while on the road and away from the safety of their homes. For more information, visit www.ezlogz.com or dial +1 (800)670-7807.

