RSIPF host a farewell dinner to RPNGC second contingent in Honiara

The Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) hosted a farewell dinner to the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary second contingent in Honiara last night (13 October 2022).

Deputy Secretary and Supervising Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Police National Security and Correctional Services (MPNSCS) Ms Julia Twumasi said on behalf of the Honourable Minister for Police and National Security, the Permanent Secretary and staff, I wish to convey our humble appreciation and deep respect to Contingent Commander, Operation Commander and the entire team for the service you rendered to this country and its people.

Ms. Twumasi said the Papuan New Guinea (PNG) government’s timely response to our call for assistance reflects the strong cooperation and partnership for the sole purpose of advancing peace, security and unity in our Pacific region. Let me take this opportunity on behalf of the Solomon Islands Government, to acknowledge the PNG Government for the support in deploying policing assistance.

Ms Twumasi says I like to recognize the contributions and job well done by the RPNGC Contingent to RSIPF. Your active engagement with the RSIPF frontline during the onslaught of COVID-19 and its unprecedented community transmission. Your involvement in various security operations including the Parliament operations and during high level delegation visits. Community Engagements, assist with traffic controls, Investigations and other duties mandated to you by the Commissioner of Police. We deeply acknowledge your commitment and sacrifice.

“I want to encourage you to stand tall in the good work you do with honour and courage, be a defender of the law and advocate for peace, security and unity. Continue to uphold your discipline code of ethics with dignity and integrity as you return home to serve your country. Above all, seek God for strength and Guidance,” says Deputy Secretary Ms Twumasi.

RSIPF Commissioner Mr Mostyn Mangau said I put off my hut and salute you for the well done job. Thank you very much for the great support you have rendered for the RSIPF. It is a huge contribution in terms of the security of our people.

Commissioner Mangau said Solomon Island and PNG are just close neighbours and ‘wantoks’ in Melanesian way of doing things. Feel free to visit Solomon Islands any time you wish. I would like to take this time on behalf of RSIPF to say thank you and farewell you.

The farewell dinner included some presentations of certificates and gifts to the RPNGC contingent members from MPNSCS and RSIPF and Solomon International Assistance Force.

Deputy Secretary and Supervising Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Police National Security and Correctional Services (MPNSCS) Ms Julia Twumasi

Supervising Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Police National Security and Correctional Services (MPNSCS) Ms Julia Twumasi gave a present to RPNGC Contingent Commander, Chief Inspector Jackson Ambo

Supervising Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Police National Security and Correctional Services (MPNSCS) Ms Julia Twumasi present a certificate of appreciation to a female RPNGC Contingent officer

Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) and Australia Federal Police (AFP) Policing Partnership Program (RAPPP) Commander, Clinton Smith present a gift to a contingent member of the RPNGC

RSIPF Commissioner Mr Mostyn Mangau present a medal to a female RPNGC contingent team member during the dinner

RSIPF Commissioner Mr Mostyn Mangau present a plaque to RPNGC Contingent Commander, Chief Inspector Jackson Ambo

Solomon International Assistance Force Commander, Deputy Commissioner Davies Heath present a gift to RPNGC Contingent Commander, Chief Inspector Jackson Ambo

-RSIPF Press