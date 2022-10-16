Book Launch: Scientific Commentary on Bhagavad Gita by Siva Kiran

Submit Release
The first edition of the book 'Scientific Commentary on Bhagavad Gita" by Siva Kiran has been published by Sevas Publishing, India.

I have taken extensive care to nullify religious and spiritual concepts from the holy book Bhagavad Gita”
— Siva Kiran
BENGALURU, KARANATAKA, INDIA, October 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Scientific Commentary of Bhagavad Gita" by Siva Kiran separates concepts related to religion and spirituality from the Hindu religious book Bhagavad Gita. New definitions and new interpretations of Sanskrit words like Atma, Narak, Brahma, Yagna, Dharma, Preta etc., are present in this book. For example, the computer is called Shetra in this book, and four types of foods are carbohydrates, proteins, fats and other vital nutrients. Uber drivers are called "Karma Yogis" in this book, and many more interesting modern interpretations are present. A few comments on US and Indian Education systems are also present in this book.

The author feels that the Sanskrit literature of ancient India helps explore human well-being in these modern times. The interpretation of Sanskrit is exceptionally complex, as each word in the Sanskrit language has different interpretations. Sometimes, interpretations of Sanskrit texts are made based on traditions. As a researcher, the author scientifically interpreted the Sanskrit verses. The synonyms of the Sanskrit words in this book are carefully selected to eliminate spiritual and Hindu religious interpretations. The author claims that this book will aid in developing existing resources, future planning, improving discipline and sharpening cognitive skills. The book is available at Amazon.com. Kindle Edition is also available for Kindle users.

