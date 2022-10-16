Submit Release
Urban Fiction Novel By Author From Denver Joins the Frankfurter Buchmesse

She’s probably up there throwing everything on the floor, saying ‘I ain’t got nothin to wear.”
— Jowinnie
FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jowinnie’s Can't Wait to Dance is a novel that centers around three very different/alike women (one white, two black) and their quests for meaningful relationships with other people in their lives. The novel is set to be part of Bookmarc Alliance’s exhibit for the Frankfurter Buchmesse, the world’s largest book fair, slated for October 19-23 at the Frankfurt Trade Fair grounds.

Set against the lush, interesting, sparkling world of Denver, Colorado, the three women experience joy, pain, pregnancy, rape, and changing times and relationships, accompanied by the beat of the pulsating music that loudly runs through their lives. Astra, a cherub-like blonde from Minnesota, feigns independence, but all the while is searching for some man to take care of her. Simi, a short, graceful dark woman, is bored with nude modeling and most men. She needs a change and a chance to find the one thing she wants to do with her life. Icey, an attractive fair-skinned tall thin woman, has a PR job and a hustler mortician boyfriend who is interfering with her desire to close her door and write romance novels.

Jowinnie Moore was born in Oakland, Mississippi, and moved to Denver, Colorado when she was a small child. She received her B.A. in English from Metropolitan State College of Denver and attended the University of Colorado for post-graduate studies. Jowinnie is currently employed by the Defense Department.

Readers may purchase their copies of this enthralling book at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online bookstores.

About Bookmarc Alliance Advertising

Bookmarc Alliance is an independently run marketing and publicity company that aims to create spaces for new authors to promote their works. The business entity provides world-class services that better equip authors with brighter chances of landing a customer base on a global scale via marketing and publicity. The company is a powerhouse of highly skilled individuals committed to providing authors with the essentials of book promotions.

