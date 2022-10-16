Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of FCRD, POSH, LOGC, and RCOR

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2022 /

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. FCRD

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of FCRD to Crescent Capital BDC, Inc.

Poshmark, Inc. POSH

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of POSH to Naver Corp. for $17.90 per share in cash.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. LOGC

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of LOGC to AstraZeneca Rare Disease for $2.07 per share

Renovacor, Inc. RCOR

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of RCOR and Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. whereby Rocket will acquire Renovacor in an all-stock transaction for an implied value of approximately $2.60 per share.

