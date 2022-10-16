Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of FCRD, POSH, LOGC, and RCOR
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2022 /
First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. FCRD
Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of FCRD to Crescent Capital BDC, Inc.
If you are an FCRD investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.
Poshmark, Inc. POSH
Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of POSH to Naver Corp. for $17.90 per share in cash.
LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. LOGC
Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of LOGC to AstraZeneca Rare Disease for $2.07 per share
Renovacor, Inc. RCOR
Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of RCOR and Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. whereby Rocket will acquire Renovacor in an all-stock transaction for an implied value of approximately $2.60 per share.
