Cox's Bazar Blood Donating Club is one of the organizations in the service of humanity
A Voluntary Organization Cox Blood Donating ClubCOX'S BAZAR, BANGLADESH, October 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I will donate blood, I will save the patient's life; Cox's Bazar Blood Donating Club started its journey on March 12, 2017 with 14 members in front of the slogan "I will donate blood with a smile". The number of volunteers is constantly increasing as the organization helps the needy patients. At present the membership of the organization has exceeded more than 300.
Most of them are students, some are employed.Locals said that even if someone was sick in the area before, it was difficult to get blood for them. Blood donation is a humanitarian service.
People of the area are being informed through Cox's Bazar Blood Donating Club. Now there is no problem to get blood in danger.
They also said that many people in the area did not even know what their blood group was.People are getting to know about Cox's Bazar Blood Donating Club through various campaigns. The organization is sensitizing the people of the area by various awareness activities including free blood group diagnosis, advantages and disadvantages of blood donation. The club has already received a special award for its contribution to humanitarian work.According to the information received, the Facebook group has become known as the largest blood donor organization with one hundred and eight thousand members in Cox's Bazar.
The organization has more than 500 blood donors.In addition, the Facebook group has three members who immediately post the news of anyone in need of blood. Start looking for donors according to demand. Besides, rare and rare blood groups are also included under them. It is noted that during the covid lockdown period, the organization has undertaken various programs to encourage blood donation by launching the first blood donation based app service in cox's bazar including gifting food items to the underprivileged, financial assistance to low income families during the lockdown period.Notable among them are safe blood donation, Upazila-wise mobile free blood grouping campaign, Hello blood donor (call service), Hello CBDC (ambulance service), awareness wall writing and drama on blood donation, implementation of programs to remove barriers to attaining equitable rights of thalassemia patients.
Md. Abdul Halim
vorercoxsbazar
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Cox's Bazar blood donating club theme song