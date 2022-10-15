Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3600 Block of Jay Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, in the 3600 block of Jay Street, Northeast.

At approximately 10:20 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of an assault. Upon arrival, members discovered an adult male suffering from multiple injuries. The victim was transported to local hospital for treatment of their injuries. The detectives’ investigation revealed that during the assault a weapon was brandished towards the victim.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video:

https://youtu.be/K25W7gDcKnY

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.