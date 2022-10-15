Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 3100 Block of 16th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Thursday, October 13, 2022, in the 3100 block of 16th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 5:18 pm, the suspect and victim were involved in a verbal altercation at the listed location. During the altercation, the suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries

On Saturday, October 15, 2022, 30-year-old Renard Richardson, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).