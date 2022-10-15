R3 Anti Aging in Scottsdale Offering Twenty Units of Botox for Only $159

R3 Medical Training Lounge Modern Exam Rooms

The half price specials for Botox and Thread Lifts are incredible for helping patients look at least 10 years younger!” — David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, October 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Anti Aging & Medspa in Scottsdale is now offering an amazing special of 20 Units of Botox for just $159. This represents half off the regular pricing, and a great way to eliminate wrinkles and look youthful. Known as the Wrinkle Eliminator Special, it is an incredible offer performed by R3's top notch providers.

R3 Anti Aging offers a broad array of aesthetic treatments, including Botox, Fillers, PDO Thread Lift procedures, PRP and Exosome Facelifts, Microneedling, Laser Hair Removal, Laser IPL procedures, Hair Restoration and Sexual Health procedures for both men and women. As a top Medspa in Scottsdale, R3 customizes procedures based on each patient's desires.

In addition to offering a full slate of aesthetic treatments, R3 also has been providing regenerative therapies with PRP, stem cells and exosomes for over a decade. As the top stem cell therapy Scottsdale trusts, R3's providers also teach the procedures as Faculty with R3 Medical Training. Providers come from all over the country to learn from the best.

R3 Anti Aging's 7000 square foot facility is contemporary, with treating equipment that is state of the art. This includes an Alma Harmony Pro Laser, Sechrist Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber and the ReBella micro needling equipment.

In addition to the Botox 20 unit special, R3 is also offering the Lunchtime Facelift Special for half off. The procedure uses PDO thread lifts in Scottsdale to help patients look at least ten years younger in less than an hour for only $899, instead of the usual $1899.

According to R3 CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, "Our providers are focused on giving patients exactly the results they are looking for, and they have so many options to make it happen!"

For those interested in the half price Botox or Lunchtime Facelift Special, simply call (833) R3-AGING, which is (833) 732-4464 for scheduling.