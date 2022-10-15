Submit Release
News Search

There were 276 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,672 in the last 365 days.

R3 Anti Aging in Scottsdale Offering Twenty Units of Botox for Only $159

Best Botox and Fillers Course

R3 Medical Training Lounge

medspa scottsdale

Modern Exam Rooms

The half price specials for Botox and Thread Lifts are incredible for helping patients look at least 10 years younger!”
— David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, October 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Anti Aging & Medspa in Scottsdale is now offering an amazing special of 20 Units of Botox for just $159. This represents half off the regular pricing, and a great way to eliminate wrinkles and look youthful. Known as the Wrinkle Eliminator Special, it is an incredible offer performed by R3's top notch providers.

R3 Anti Aging offers a broad array of aesthetic treatments, including Botox, Fillers, PDO Thread Lift procedures, PRP and Exosome Facelifts, Microneedling, Laser Hair Removal, Laser IPL procedures, Hair Restoration and Sexual Health procedures for both men and women. As a top Medspa in Scottsdale, R3 customizes procedures based on each patient's desires.

In addition to offering a full slate of aesthetic treatments, R3 also has been providing regenerative therapies with PRP, stem cells and exosomes for over a decade. As the top stem cell therapy Scottsdale trusts, R3's providers also teach the procedures as Faculty with R3 Medical Training. Providers come from all over the country to learn from the best.

R3 Anti Aging's 7000 square foot facility is contemporary, with treating equipment that is state of the art. This includes an Alma Harmony Pro Laser, Sechrist Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber and the ReBella micro needling equipment.

In addition to the Botox 20 unit special, R3 is also offering the Lunchtime Facelift Special for half off. The procedure uses PDO thread lifts in Scottsdale to help patients look at least ten years younger in less than an hour for only $899, instead of the usual $1899.

According to R3 CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, "Our providers are focused on giving patients exactly the results they are looking for, and they have so many options to make it happen!"

For those interested in the half price Botox or Lunchtime Facelift Special, simply call (833) R3-AGING, which is (833) 732-4464 for scheduling.

David Greene, MD, Phd, MBA
R3 Anti Aging & Medspa
+ +1 (833) 732-4464
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

R3 Anti Aging in Scottsdale Offering Twenty Units of Botox for Only $159

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.