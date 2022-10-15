Submit Release
Governor’s Advisory Commission on Latino Affairs Hosts Hispanic Heritage Month Closing Celebration

Today, the Pennsylvania Governor’s Advisory Commission on Latino Affairs (GACLA) held a closing celebration for Hispanic Heritage Month to honor leaders in the community.

This year’s theme for Hispanic Heritage Month is “Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation.” The theme encourages the belief that all voices are represented and welcomed to help build stronger communities and a stronger nation. The 2022 Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration is coordinated by GACLA.

“The Wolf Administration has dedicated itself to embracing the idea that inclusion, understanding and acceptance are the foundation that we must build upon to unite the commonwealth’s communities and make them stronger,” said Luz B. Colón, executive director, GACLA. “As I join with Philadelphia Commissioners to close out Hispanic Heritage Month, we will help spread the message of unity in communities in Philadelphia.”

This year, GACLA recognized 4 Hispanic Heritage Month honorees who have served the community: 

  • Captain Maria Ortiz-Rodriguez – Public Servant Award
  • Maria Del Pilar Morales Albino – Lifetime Achievement Award
  • Edwin Desamour – Youth Advocacy Award
  • Senator Christine Tartaglione – Community Lifetime Service Award

