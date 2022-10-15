Attorney General James Announces 88 Guns Turned in at Binghamton Gun Buyback

AG James Has Taken More Than 3,600 Firearms Out of Communities Since 2019

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that 88 firearms were turned in to law enforcement at a gun buyback event hosted by her office and the Binghamton Police Department. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) accepts — with no questions asked — working and non-working, unloaded firearms in exchange for compensation on site. Today’s event is a part of Attorney General James’ ongoing efforts to combat gun violence and protect New Yorkers throughout the state. To date, Attorney General James has taken more than 3,600 firearms out of communities through gun buyback events and other initiatives since taking office in 2019.

“Gun violence is an epidemic that continues to endanger New York families, and removing unwanted guns from communities is one of the tools we have to confront this crisis,” said Attorney General James. “Through our partnership with the Binghamton Police Department, we were able to organize this important event and successfully get 88 guns off the streets. Every gun that was turned in today will help make this community safer. I will keep working to ensure that Binghamton residents, and all New Yorkers, are protected and can feel safer in their homes and neighborhoods.”

Today’s community gun buyback resulted in the collection of 88 guns, including 33 long guns, 50 handguns, three non-working guns, and two assault weapons. Since 2013, OAG has hosted gun buyback events throughout New York state and has successfully collected more than 5,600 firearms. To date, Attorney General James has helped remove more than 3,600 guns out of communities since 2019.

In exchange for the firearms, OAG offered monetary compensation, in the form of prepaid gift cards, when an unloaded gun was received and secured by an officer on site.

“Today's gun buyback is an important part of our collective push to get guns off the streets and keep families safe,” said Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham. “The New York Attorney General's Office is an invaluable partner in this effort, and I thank Attorney General Letitia James for her leadership and actions to protect New Yorkers and keep unwanted firearms out of the hands of dangerous criminals.”