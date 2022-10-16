Submit Release
Is The Employee Retention Credit A Scam?

UNITED STATES, October 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Employee retention credit (ERC) is definitely not a scam. It is a tax refund for businesses across the country as a reward for retaining employees during the pandemic established by the CARES Act.

During shutdown thousands of businesses struggled, having to close their doors, reduced income and large overheads such as employee costs.

This is a thank you from the government to businesses to help them bounce back following the pandemic.

Businesses can claim up to $26,000 per employee and this is a refundable tax credit and not a loan. The credit is targeted at small and medium-sized businesses.

Got 5 or more W2 employees and are looking to apply for the tax refund?

I Had The PPP Loans Am I Eligible For Employee Retention Credit?

Initially, businesses who had help via the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan were not eligible to apply for the employee retention credit.

Since the new administration this has now changed with businesses eligible to apply for the credit even if you had the PPP loans.

The government is urging businesses across the country to make the most of this opportunity to bankroll your business.

Millions Of Businesses Are Missing Out On The Credit

To this day only 16% of businesses have applied for the tax refund; make sure you don't miss this fantastic opportunity. The government has extended the deadline for the credit, allowing everyone the chance to apply if you are eligible.

Bottom Line Savings Have Recovered $2.2 Billion In Dollars For Over 7,000 Businesses

Since 2008, Bottom Line Savings has helped small businesses from across the country reclaim over $2.2 billion.

The hard work has paid off and Bottom Line is now an INC. 5000 company, among some of the most successful private companies in America.

Josh Fox, the founder and CEO of Bottom Line, is now on a mission to help businesses claim ERC funds.

They are looking for businesses with between 5 and 500 W2 employees. They assist each business through the application process and complete the filing on behalf of the business owners.

This ensures everything is done correctly and avoids any discrepancies in the future, and also makes sure you receive the full amount of funds due to your business.

Find out more information about working with Bottom Line Savings.

Gareth Rowcliffe
Marketing Raid
gareth.rowcliffe@marketingraid.com

