MKM Environmental Announces XRF Testing Method for EPA Certified Lead Paint Testing
MKM offers a new solution for New York City's recently introduced laws regarding lead-based paint.
Lead paint testing in New York is a hot topic and the new laws have caused a sharp increase in demand. XRF lead testing is the EPA approved method which must be used to properly test for lead.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All residential building owners in New York City have until August 9, 2025, to have their apartments inspected for lead paint by a certified lead inspector. The inspector must use an approved method and inspect all surfaces in every unit. These surfaces include:
- all walls and ceilings,
- baseboards,
- windows, window frames and window sills,
- closets, cabinets and shelves
- any other surfaces
The inspection may only be conducted by a third-party EPA-certified Inspector or Risk Assessor. It must also include a strict inspection protocol and a detailed report to determine whether lead paint is present.
These new lead paint testing rules also apply to smaller landlords and vacation rental owners, unlike in previous years. Per Local Law 29 of 2020, the definition of buildings with “multiple dwellings” now includes one and two-family house rentals except the units occupied by the owners’ family.
MKM Environmental is certified by EPA to perform lead inspections and use XRF testing to ensure effective and efficient testing with minimal disruption to the occupants.
The main objective of these laws is to close loopholes that endanger children and to increase protection for pregnant women and the general public from lead poisoning.
The change impacts all requirements under Local Law 1, including but not limited to:
- The issuance of HPD violations for lead-based paint hazards
- Compliance with requirements applicable on the turnover of units
- Compliance with the requirement to complete XRF testing in all units subject to Local Law 1 by 2025
- Lead-based paint exemptions issued by HPD
An introduction to MKM Environmental