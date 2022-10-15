The Official Launch Of The Community Round For Pureboost Via Wefunder's Community Investment Platform Raised Over $2M

Pureboost raised $2 million on Wefunder, the biggest U.S. crowdfunding platform, only hours after launching on September 28 at 9 am EST.

SAN DIEGO, CA - OCTOBER 15th, 2022 - Within a few short hours after its public launch on September 28, at 9 am EST, Pureboost raised over $2 million on Wefunder, the leading popular crowdfunding site in the United States. Pureboost is the number one best-selling antioxidant clean energy drink blend on Amazon, and it does not include sugar or sucralose.

Pureboost sold $12.3M in its first three years in operation thanks to the popularity of its range of clean ingredient hydration products, which are known for their exceptional taste and lack of genetically modified ingredients (GMOs). In 2021, the company sold $7.34M. The clean energy drink is expected to earn $100 million by 2026 thanks to its 20,000+ five-star reviews and 45% reorder levels on Amazon.

In creating Pureboost, a group of four parents and people leading active lifestyles set out in pursuit of a beverage that would give them the energy they needed to keep up with their children, while still being natural and flavorful. Pureboost is a sugar-free, gluten-free, soy-free and dairy-free energy drink that is formulated with caffeine derived from natural green tea, vitamin B12, and over 25 other vitamins, minerals, and electrolytes. Customer reviews emphasize that it’s “crash-free” and does not make them feel “jittery.” It's also recently gone live on Costco.com and in select Walmart locations, and it'll be available at Walgreens by the end of 2022.

At Pureboost, the management team has a proven track record, with over 10 exits and a Co-Founder who launched and grew a nutrition company to $1.25B in sales. As the manager of the largest sports nutrition brand in the world, Co-Founder Sean Ross oversaw the manufacturing of products with a retail value of over $1 billion. Pureboost's rapid expansion has been a source of pride for the company's other Co-Founder and former professional soccer player and Harvard Business School alum Brian Enge. "Our satisfied customers,which include doctors, dietitians, and everyday people looking to get through the day full of energy, and feeling good, are repeat consumers," Enge said. “This is the fourth startup I've helped launch, and I'm confident we can keep growing quickly with the help of the community round we have active on Wefunder.”

On Wefunder, Pureboost accepts investments from both accredited and non-accredited investors with a minimum investment amount of $250. Pureboost is already a market leader in the rapidly expanding $350 billion clean energy drink industry, and it stands to expand even more quickly as more consumers look for clean energy drinks that provide functional nutrition, ingredient transparency, zero sugar, and better hydration.

There are three different Pureboost lines to choose from, including Original, Immune, and Superfoods, and eight tasty flavors. Visit www.wefunder.com/pureboost for more information on the Pureboost product and purpose, as well as investment opportunities.

About Pureboost

Pureboost was created by a group of concerned parents who, in an effort to keep up with their very active children, were seeking a more wholesome replacement for sugary energy drinks. Pureboost is made up of natural ingredients; it does not include any sugar, sucralose, artificial flavors or colors, or preservatives. It is made in the United States of America with the finest globally sourced ingredients, including turmeric, ginger and green tea, 3 of nature’s most powerful botanical antioxidants, so that you can experience the boost it provides without the accompanying sense of guilt.

Media Contact

Company Name: Pureboost

Contact Person: Elisette Carlson

Email: Send Email

City: San Diego

State: California

Country: United States

Website: www.pureboost.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: The Official Launch Of The Community Round For Pureboost Via Wefunder\'s Community Investment Platform Raised Over $2M