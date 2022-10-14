Senate Resolution 360 Printer's Number 1972
PENNSYLVANIA, October 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 1972
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
360
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, PHILLIPS-HILL, MARTIN, BARTOLOTTA, KANE,
HUGHES, BROWNE, KEARNEY, MENSCH, HAYWOOD, CAPPELLETTI, MUTH,
SCHWANK, COMITTA, STEFANO, DUSH, COSTA, MASTRIANO, BREWSTER
AND TARTAGLIONE, OCTOBER 14, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 14, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Designating November 17, 2022, as "Children's Grief Awareness
Day" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Children who experience the loss of a loved one,
especially a close family member, can carry that loss with them
forever, and the loss sometimes causes confusion as to why their
loved one was taken away; and
WHEREAS, Highmark Caring Place is a center for grieving
children and adolescents and their families; and
WHEREAS, There are four Caring Place centers throughout this
Commonwealth which provide a place where, above all, individuals
and families can find comfort, understanding and help in times
of grief; and
WHEREAS, "Children's Grief Awareness Day" was started in this
Commonwealth by the Highmark Caring Place in 2008 to help others
understand the impact of death on children and their need for
support; and
WHEREAS, "Children's Grief Awareness Day" is observed every
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17