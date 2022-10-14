Senate Resolution 360 Printer's Number 1972

PENNSYLVANIA, October 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 1972

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

360

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, PHILLIPS-HILL, MARTIN, BARTOLOTTA, KANE,

HUGHES, BROWNE, KEARNEY, MENSCH, HAYWOOD, CAPPELLETTI, MUTH,

SCHWANK, COMITTA, STEFANO, DUSH, COSTA, MASTRIANO, BREWSTER

AND TARTAGLIONE, OCTOBER 14, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 14, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Designating November 17, 2022, as "Children's Grief Awareness

Day" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Children who experience the loss of a loved one,

especially a close family member, can carry that loss with them

forever, and the loss sometimes causes confusion as to why their

loved one was taken away; and

WHEREAS, Highmark Caring Place is a center for grieving

children and adolescents and their families; and

WHEREAS, There are four Caring Place centers throughout this

Commonwealth which provide a place where, above all, individuals

and families can find comfort, understanding and help in times

of grief; and

WHEREAS, "Children's Grief Awareness Day" was started in this

Commonwealth by the Highmark Caring Place in 2008 to help others

understand the impact of death on children and their need for

support; and

WHEREAS, "Children's Grief Awareness Day" is observed every

