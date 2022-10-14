Submit Release
Senate Resolution 362 Printer's Number 1974

PENNSYLVANIA, October 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 1974

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

362

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY VOGEL, OCTOBER 14, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 14, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Designating October 19, 2022, as "Libraries: Keystones of Our

Communities Day" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Today's libraries serve as the keystones of our

communities, building a strong foundation for success; and

WHEREAS, Libraries, which promote the free exchange of

information and ideas for all, are cornerstones of democracy;

and

WHEREAS, Today's libraries are less about what they have on

the shelves and more about what they can do with and for their

communities; and

WHEREAS, Libraries have long served as trusted and treasured

institutions where people of all ages, interests and backgrounds

can gather and connect both in person and online; and

WHEREAS, Libraries offer members of the community a welcoming

space and opportunities to explore new interests through

technology, programs and services; and

WHEREAS, Libraries and librarians work collaboratively with

schools and educational organizations, employers, employees,

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

