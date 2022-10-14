Senate Resolution 362 Printer's Number 1974
PENNSYLVANIA, October 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 1974
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
362
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY VOGEL, OCTOBER 14, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 14, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Designating October 19, 2022, as "Libraries: Keystones of Our
Communities Day" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Today's libraries serve as the keystones of our
communities, building a strong foundation for success; and
WHEREAS, Libraries, which promote the free exchange of
information and ideas for all, are cornerstones of democracy;
and
WHEREAS, Today's libraries are less about what they have on
the shelves and more about what they can do with and for their
communities; and
WHEREAS, Libraries have long served as trusted and treasured
institutions where people of all ages, interests and backgrounds
can gather and connect both in person and online; and
WHEREAS, Libraries offer members of the community a welcoming
space and opportunities to explore new interests through
technology, programs and services; and
WHEREAS, Libraries and librarians work collaboratively with
schools and educational organizations, employers, employees,
