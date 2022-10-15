Submit Release
Visit by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to Australia from 16 to 18 October 2022

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will visit Australia (Canberra and Sydney) from 16 to 18 October 2022 for the 7th Singapore-Australia Annual Leaders’ Meeting. Established under the Singapore-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the Annual Leaders’ Meeting is a key platform for the Prime Ministers of both sides to discuss bilateral cooperation and exchange views on regional and global developments.

In Canberra, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will host Prime Minister Lee to dinner at his Official Residence. Both Prime Ministers will have a delegation meeting, which will be followed by a Joint Press Conference. In Sydney, Prime Minister Lee will meet senior business leaders and academics. Prime Minister Lee will be accompanied by Mrs Lee, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Trade and Industry Mr Gan Kim Yong, Members of Parliament Ms Foo Mee Har and Mr Saktiandi bin Supaat, as well as officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Trade and Industry.

During Prime Minister Lee’s absence, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will be the Acting Prime Minister from 16October to 18 October 2022.

PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE
SINGAPORE
15 OCTOBER 2022

