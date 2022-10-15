Submit Release
State Visit by President Halimah Yacob to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam from 16 to 20 October 2022

President Halimah Yacob will make a State Visit to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam from 16 to 20 October 2022 at the invitation of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc. President Halimahs visit reciprocates President Phucs State Visit to Singapore in February 2022. President Halimah will visit Hanoi, Bac Ninh province, and Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC). This visit reaffirms Singapore and Vietnams warm and longstanding relations, underpinned by mutual commitment to further step up bilateral cooperation.

 

  In Hanoi, President Halimah will call on President Phuc, who will also host a State Banquet for President Halimah. President Halimah will also meet Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, and Hanoi Party Committee Secretary Dinh Tien Dung.

 

President Halimah will visit the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) in Bac Ninh province. The 11 VSIPs across Vietnam today are a major component of our economic engagement, and have attracted US$17 billion in investments and created more than 300,000 jobs.

 

In HCMC, President Halimah will meet HCMC Party Committee Secretary Nguyen Van Nen, who will host a dinner for President Halimah. President Halimah will deliver opening remarks at the Singapore-Vietnam Business Roundtable organised by the Singapore Business Federation (SBF), and meet businesses based in Vietnam to hear their perspectives on Vietnam’s economic development and Singapore’s economic interest in Vietnam. President will attend a reception hosted for Overseas Singaporeans based in Vietnam.

 

President Halimah will be accompanied by Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee, Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry Dr Tan See Leng, Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and National Development Sim Ann, Members of Parliament Liang Eng Hwa, Cheryl Chan and Zhulkarnain bin Abdul Rahim, officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Enterprise Singapore and the Institute of Technical Education.

 

During President Halimah’s absence, Mr Eddie Teo, Chairman of the Council of Presidential Advisers, will exercise the function of the Office of the President.

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

15 OCTOBER 2022

