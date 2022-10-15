Cinema8's Innovative Platform Allows Businesses In Diverse Sectors To Create Perfect Interactive Videos Easily

The company democratizes the process allowing businesses to reach more potential customers easily.

Cinema8, a DIY interactive video-making platform, is revolutionizing how businesses produce content for their target markets. They turn any video or 360° video into an interactive and immersive experience with a completely no code, drag-and-drop environment. Entrepreneurs with zero experience and no budget to hire an in-house team can quickly produce high-quality interactive videos at a fraction of the cost.

In this age, businesses compete for a limited window of the attention span of their target consumers. CISCO confirms that video will be 82 % of the internet traffic. Entrepreneurs that don't make the switch will lose out on the changing dynamics. In this age of rising business costs, Cinema8's innovative platform levels the playing field for small businesses. With their platform, people can consume content through the lens of various characters, and this helps drive engagement massively as the story is easier to remember and recall.

A company representative said, "Consumers and advertisers are so tired of consuming content in the same way for the past few years. As social marketers will confess, this is pushing up the costs as people don't convert. The bigger cause of concern is that they don't remember what they saw or read, which makes the whole experience fruitless."

He added, "This is why interactive video is the future of content and personalized learning. The experience teaches, entertains, and engages people while offering benefits such as multiple calls to action, augmented interaction, and high-view engagement. Entrepreneurs get improved viewer data insights that help derive insights to build their next strategy. Using the easy-to-use platform, businesses have the opportunity to convert more traffic than ever before. Clients who worked with the platform have experienced their marketing ROI improve dramatically."

The company has dedicated use cases, including e-commerce, gamification, e-learning, marketing and sales, and filmmaking for all industries. Companies can also request a demo before signing up with the platform.

Businesses interested in learning more can contact company representatives using the information below.

About the Author

Cinema8 is a leading SAAS platform that helps diverse businesses produce awesome content for various use cases such as e-commerce, gamification, and e-learning.

Media Contact

Cinema8

Rosan Erdemli

United Kingdom