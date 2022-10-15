New York Hall of Science Aligns With Air Purification Leader Airgle Corp – Prioritizing Indoor Air Quality For Reopening

NYSCI is a hub for researchers, developers, and producers in education, to create and study new ways of delivering equitable learning opportunities that are anchored in their Design Make Play approach to learning and STEM engagement.

Holbrook, New York - October 15, 2022 - The New York Hall of Science has aligned with air purification leader Airgle Corp as it reopens, following closures due to COVID and damage sustained from Hurricane Ida. The New York Hall of Science is prioritizing the indoor air quality (IAQ) of its visitors to ensure a healthy and safe environment.

Airgle Corp, a global leader in the air purification industry, will be donating medical-grade, air purification systems to the New York Hall of Science’s Preschool Place. The New York Hall of Science understands that it’s critical that visiting students and all of its patrons have access to clean indoor air.

On Wednesday, October 19th, 11 am EST, at New York Hall of Science, 47-01 111th St, Queens, NY. Dr. Tyler Orehek, President - North America of Airgle Corp, will be visiting the New York Hall of Science to donate five of Airgle’s medical-grade, air purification systems. The air purification units will be installed in the New York Hall of Science’s Preschool Place, where parents, children and other visitors will explore and enjoy.

Serving families since 1986, NYSCI is an outstanding, educational, hands-on learning center with over 450 interactive exhibits. Some children's museums might go light on education, but NYSCI is 100% dedicated to learning and the love of science and STEM.

Since 1999, Airgle Corp. has been an industry leader with worldwide distribution of professional-grade air purification systems, both stand alone and HVAC compatible. Airgle’s air purification solutions are engineered to combat airborne pathogens (including CoV-2), ultra-fine particulates and VOCs in all indoor settings.

Airgle air purifiers exceed indoor air quality standards. Many airborne pathogens have very slow precipitation rates, so they remain in the air for many hours. The less time a pathogen remains in the air, the lower the chance of cross-infection. Airgle recommends achieving 5 Air Changes per Hour, which is easily accomplished by their full sized systems.

Airgle air purification systems have earned many certifications and have been ranked with the highest, CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) by AHAM for the 17th year in a row. Airgle’s performance and specifications have been validated by a number of independent testing agencies and laboratories. Airgle sets a new standard for professional-grade air purification.

FDA-Listed (Registered)

CARB (California Air Resources Board) Certified

AHAM Certified (CADR ranked)

Energy Star Certified

Intertek (ETL listed mark)

For complete information, visit: https://www.airgle.com/

