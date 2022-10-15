New Music by Mr Streetz “Evolution EP”
Highly anticipated new album about Mr Streetz journey in and through his musical career. His most personal album to date!LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- British Rapper Mr Streetz Is Set To Release Brand-New Album, Evolution EP
Hailing from London, musical artist, Mr Streetz is gracing his fans with a new album release. This rapper has already amassed a following of listeners who are sure to be awaiting new music.
Mr Streetz is an inspirational music artist with a passion for invoking emotions through his music. His goal is to aid his listeners in feeling the emotions they need to feel through his music. With more than 20,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, one of the world’s top music streaming platforms, over 1 million views on YouTube, he’s impacting the lives of his fans every single day.
Mr Streetz is an avid world traveler and includes bits and pieces of the cultures and traditions that inspire him throughout his work. He doesn’t believe in sticking to one style and writes the music that speaks to him.
In turn, his music is able to inspire and speak to his fans. His creative process and range of styles have developed into a unique and sensational portfolio of music.
Evolution EP
Mr Streetz will be releasing a brand-new album soon, called Evolution EP. Featuring tracks such as Born This Way, Nature or Nurture, Musical Journey, Worldwide, and Golden Age, this album will be available on all music platforms, just as his other music is. Platforms such as Apple Music and Spotify will have all songs available for streaming.
Each of the five tracks is sure to impress, bringing all-new levels of emotional connection to his collection. The range of style in his music will be expanding with the new album release, showcasing his talent and musical knowledge.
Conclusion
Mr Streetz has taken his experiences and worldwide influence from his travels and culminated them together into a collection of inspirational music. The UK rapper has amassed tens of thousands of listeners from his current releases, available on all music platforms.
Curated playlists on his YouTube channel help facilitate the moods and emotions intended with his songs. His new release, Evolution EP, promises to be just as inspirational as it showcases Mr Streetz’ music and talents in a five-song collection.
Mr Streetz
info@mrstreetz.com