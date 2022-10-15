Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment Offense: 4600 Block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment offense that occurred on Thursday, October 13, 2022, in the 4600 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 9:43 pm, the suspects approached an employee at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded money from the register. The suspects forced open the register and took the money. The suspects then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/jbwIxWtCD34

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.