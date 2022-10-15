USPA Nationwide Security Expands Fire Watch Services in Miami

In Brickell, USPA's Miami Fire Watch Division has opened a new office for fire prevention with a 24/7 command center.

On Friday, USPA Nationwide Security announced that it has expanded its Miami Fire Watch Service, a fire marshal approved protective service for businesses, apartment complexes, and construction sites in the Miami-Dade area. In the preceding years, USPA dispatched highly trained teams of fire guards to respond to emergency fire watch service calls from its Midtown, Manhattan office. Before today, the Brickell office was primarily an administrative facility.

Off-duty firefighters provide fire watch services to Miami businesses

By utilizing USPA's highly responsive artificial intelligence fire watch training program, Miami is protected by their conglomeration of off-duty fire fighters and professional security guards. Since 2005, USPA's Miami Fire Watch Division has been protecting businesses in Miami Beach, Brickell, and surrounding communities.

USPA is able to dispatch their guards from the local Miami command center, from their hot work fire guards, who guard buildings while welding is in progress, to their emergency fire watch guards, who stand guard when fire suppression systems are not functioning.

USPA Nationwide Security Overview

USPA Nationwide Security is a provider of national security services. Additionally, the company provides fire watch services and traditional security guard services in most major cities throughout the United States.

Quick Facts about USPA Nationwide Security

As of October 2022, the company has been in business for 17.5 years

From security services to witness protection, there is a wide range of services available

There are franchise offices located throughout the majority of the United States. Coverage is provided throughout the Caribbean

USPA is a veteran-owned and veteran-operated business. The company is owned and operated by women. Former law enforcement officers run the company.

In addition, it has received very high ratings. All platforms have received a 4.9 out of 5 with 300+ verified reviews

Service that is responsive. The Live Chat operators are knowledgeable and respond to calls promptly

Gives a significant portion of its profits to charity

