Educator/Pastor’s Devotional Book to Be Featured On Frankfurter Buchmesse
The burden of sin takes us to the muddy bottom of death. There is not enough money anywhere to buy our way out.”FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jim Furbee’s Drawing from the Living Water: A Daily Devotional from the Holy Scriptures is a Christian devotional book comprised of 78 chapters meant for readers to be drawn closer o the living water of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Jim’s book is set to appear as part of Bookmarc Alliance’s exhibit for the upcoming Frankfurter Buchmesse, the world’s largest book fair, slated for October 19-23 at the Frankurt Trading Grounds.
— Dr. Jim Furbee
Jim was raised in the small town of Paden City, West Virginia, along the banks of the Ohio River. His childhood was similar to that of Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn — lots of adventure. He also acquired the comical nickname, Beans.
Over the years, Jim graduated from San Diego State University, the University of Northern Colorado, and Sacramento State University. At these institutions, he obtained a Bachelor's Degree, 3 Master's Degrees, and a Doctorate, all of which were in education. Jim retired in 2006 as Professor Emeritus from Sierra College in Rocklin, California. The Holy Spirit blessed Beans Furbee with a strong gift and love for teaching. Even as a young boy, Jim knew that the Lord had called him to teach.
Recently, the Lord called Jim to a further ministry. On April 24, 2016, he was anointed and ordained as Pastor of Men's Ministries at Calvary Chapel Roseville, California. Pastor Jim continues to teach God's Word and minister as an ambassador for Jesus Christ.
Buy your copy of this insightful book at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online bookstores.
About Bookmarc Alliance Advertising
Bookmarc Alliance is an independently run marketing and publicity company that aims to create spaces for new authors to promote their works. The business entity provides world-class services that better equip authors with brighter chances of landing a customer base on a global scale via marketing and publicity. The company is a powerhouse of highly skilled individuals committed to providing authors with the essentials of book promotions.
Please visit https://bookmarcalliance.com/ for more information.
