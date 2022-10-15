Submit Release
News Search

There were 275 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,728 in the last 365 days.

Educator/Pastor’s Devotional Book to Be Featured On Frankfurter Buchmesse

The burden of sin takes us to the muddy bottom of death. There is not enough money anywhere to buy our way out.”
— Dr. Jim Furbee
FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jim Furbee’s Drawing from the Living Water: A Daily Devotional from the Holy Scriptures is a Christian devotional book comprised of 78 chapters meant for readers to be drawn closer o the living water of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Jim’s book is set to appear as part of Bookmarc Alliance’s exhibit for the upcoming Frankfurter Buchmesse, the world’s largest book fair, slated for October 19-23 at the Frankurt Trading Grounds.

Jim was raised in the small town of Paden City, West Virginia, along the banks of the Ohio River. His childhood was similar to that of Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn — lots of adventure. He also acquired the comical nickname, Beans.

Over the years, Jim graduated from San Diego State University, the University of Northern Colorado, and Sacramento State University. At these institutions, he obtained a Bachelor's Degree, 3 Master's Degrees, and a Doctorate, all of which were in education. Jim retired in 2006 as Professor Emeritus from Sierra College in Rocklin, California. The Holy Spirit blessed Beans Furbee with a strong gift and love for teaching. Even as a young boy, Jim knew that the Lord had called him to teach.

Recently, the Lord called Jim to a further ministry. On April 24, 2016, he was anointed and ordained as Pastor of Men's Ministries at Calvary Chapel Roseville, California. Pastor Jim continues to teach God's Word and minister as an ambassador for Jesus Christ.

Buy your copy of this insightful book at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online bookstores.

About Bookmarc Alliance Advertising

Bookmarc Alliance is an independently run marketing and publicity company that aims to create spaces for new authors to promote their works. The business entity provides world-class services that better equip authors with brighter chances of landing a customer base on a global scale via marketing and publicity. The company is a powerhouse of highly skilled individuals committed to providing authors with the essentials of book promotions.

Please visit https://bookmarcalliance.com/ for more information.

Bookmarc Alliance
Bookmarc Alliance
+1 510-736-0001
ask@bookmarcalliance.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Educator/Pastor’s Devotional Book to Be Featured On Frankfurter Buchmesse

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.