DLTx ASA and Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. Announce Business Combination

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. BMAQ has entered into a business combination agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of DLTx ASA DLTX including all Web 3 infrastructure assets.



DLTx builds the infrastructure for Web 3 globally, including decentralized Cloud Computing, Green Bitcoin Mining, and Decentralized Data Relay Services;

Transaction will enable further investment in DLTx's Web 3 infrastructure and portfolio, accelerating the Company's mission of being a premier provider of Web 3 and decentralized transaction infrastructure to the masses;

DLTx management will join and manage the business of the Company;

Combined company expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market; and

Combined company anticipated to have an implied initial enterprise value of approximately $163.35 million.



JACKSONVILLE, Fla. and OSLO, Norway, Oct. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLTx ASA DLTX ("DLTx") and Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp . BMAQU BMAQ, BMAQW, BMAQR))) ("Blockchain Moon"), a special purpose acquisition vehicle, have entered into a business combination agreement pursuant to which Blockchain Moon will acquire all of the subsidiaries and substantially all of the assets of DLTx ASA. Upon the closing of the transaction, the new combined company of Blockchain Moon and such acquired subsidiaries and assets (the "Company") is anticipated to be named DLTx Inc. and expects to trade under the symbol "DLTX" on the Nasdaq Global Market (the "Nasdaq").

The Company will be based in the United States and will continue to specialize in protocols that provide predictable value both in utility and economics. The Company will build on DLTx's strong track record in capitalizing on growth opportunities in the Web 3 space, including early investments in one of the largest industrial scale Bitcoin mining operations in North America, Filecoin cloud storage, and Decentralized Data Relay Services.

Leading Tech Company in Blockchain Space

Based in Oslo and publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, DLTx is a vertically integrated technology company developing Web 3 and decentralized transactions by deploying blockchain infrastructure at scale across major global industries. DLTx is a tech company run by decentralists who believe in the new economy that is powered by cryptographic digital assets. The DLTx team has been at the forefront of developing and launching of several of the most important protocols in the blockchain space, including Ethereum, developed the first blockchain investment fund in 2014, has built out large-scale mining infrastructure since 2015, and now operates the first publicly traded company focused on powering Web 3.

Transaction Overview

In exchange for the acquired DLTx business, DLTx's shareholders will receive shares of common stock in the Company with a value equal to the equity value of the acquired DLTx business as set forth in the business combination agreement, at a price per share of $10.00. The special committee and the board of directors of Blockchain Moon (the "Special Committee") and the board of directors of DLTx have each approved the proposed transaction, which is expected to be completed by the summer of 2023, subject to, among other things, the approval by DLTx's shareholders and Blockchain Moon's stockholders, delivery of a fairness opinion to the Special Committee and satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions. The transaction will result in the issuance of approximately 10.6 million common shares in the Company to DLTx's shareholders, subject to adjustment as set forth in the business combination agreement.

Each holder of common stock of Blockchain Moon will receive one share of common stock of the Company upon the closing of the business combination for each share of Blockchain Moon common stock held immediately prior to closing. Holders of Blockchain Moon common stock who elect to redeem their shares will receive $10.00 plus any applicable interest per share at the closing, but will not receive any shares of the public company.

Additional information about the proposed transaction, including a copy of the business combination agreement has been filed as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K filed by Blockchain Moon with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on October 14, 2022 (available at www.sec.gov ).

Management Comments

James Haft, Chairman of DLTx, said, "DLTx's mission is to be a premiere blockchain and Web3 infrastructure company. The Nasdaq listing will provide access to the global capital markets to accelerate the development of our business and position us to take advantage of the growth of decentralized communications and finance."

Enzo Villani, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Blockchain Moon commented, "The blockchain economy and Web 3 can only thrive if there is infrastructure in place. DLTx is building that infrastructure and we look forward to working with DLTx management to execute that vision."

Thomas Christensen, Chief Executive Officer of DLTx, commented, "Over the past year, DLTx has made tremendous strides. The move to Nasdaq will allow the company to expand at a greater pace through access to the US capital markets."

Changes in Executive Management and Board

The technical and management team of DLTx will assume positions at the Company. The Company's board of directors will also include Enzo Villani, and others to be named prior to the approval of the transaction by shareholders.

Advisors and Other Professionals

Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS are serving as legal advisors to Blockchain Moon. Reed Smith LLP, DLA Piper LLP and Advokatfirmaet CLP, DA are serving as legal advisors to DLTx. BDO US, LLP is serving as the independent auditor for Blockchain Moon. Marcum LLP and Plus Revisjon AS are serving as independent auditors for DLTx. Richards Layton & Finger is serving as legal advisor to the Special Committee. SGI Securities and Chardan Capital Markets are serving as financial advisors to Blockchain Moon.

About DLTx

DLTx is a vertically integrated technology company expanding Web 3 capabilities by deploying blockchain infrastructure at scale across major global industries. The DLTx team is comprised of decentralists who believe in the new economy that's powered by cryptographic digital assets. The DLTx team has been at the forefront of developing and launching several of the most important protocols in the blockchain space including Ethereum, developed the first blockchain investment fund in 2014, has built out massive scale mining infrastructure since 2015, and now operates the first publicly traded company focused on powering Web 3.

Learn more at https://www.DLTx.com

About Blockchain Moon

Blockchain Moon is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Blockchain Moon seeks to capitalize on the extensive experience of its management team, board of directors and advisors who are both blockchain industry investors and entrepreneurs to pursue prospective targets that are high growth businesses in blockchain technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Blockchain Moon is led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Enzo Villani and Chief Financial Officer Wes Levitt.

Learn more at https://www.BMAQ.IO

Contacts:

DLTx - Media and Investor Relations Contact

Thomas Christensen: thomas(a)dltx.com

Dulce Mercado: dulce(a)dltx.com

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. - Investor Relations Contact

Enzo Villani: evillani(a)bmac.group

Wes Levitt: wlevitt(a)bmac.group