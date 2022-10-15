YA Horror Novel by Author from California Joins the Frankfurter Buchmesse
Sometimes the mind can take over and become so powerful, a power that takes over our everyday lives. Such as the power to control our dreams, thoughts, emotions, and most of all, fear.”FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Albert B. Garcia’s Rivulet of Darkness is a gripping supernatural novel that details David as he survives small streams of remembered nightmares plaguing his reality. Albert’s book will be part of Bookmarc Alliance’s exhibit for the world’s largest book fair, the Frankfurter Buchmesse, slated for October 19-23 at the Frankfurt Trade Fair Grounds.
— Albert B. Garcia
As a young boy, David was timid and shy; he felt back then that life wasn’t complicated. But it wasn’t normal either. There was a certain presence that somehow latched onto him as they moved from one place to another.
In 1979, David and his family moved to Hanford California where his dad took care of a local farm. He was initially hopeful thinking that perhaps a shift in scenery might welcome change. Then one night something unsettling happened; it started a series of events where David experiences strange manifestations and unspeakable horrors. Flashes of images flowed out from his mind like small streams of remembered nightmares. These dreams became David's window to the outside world while trapped inside his own rivulet of darkness.
Albert B. Garcia was born in Hanford, California, where he lives and works today. He went to West Hills College to study English literature and writing. He has three children and sees his writing as a legacy for generations of his family to come.
