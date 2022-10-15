Submit Release
YA Horror Novel by Author from California Joins the Frankfurter Buchmesse

Sometimes the mind can take over and become so powerful, a power that takes over our everyday lives. Such as the power to control our dreams, thoughts, emotions, and most of all, fear.”
— Albert B. Garcia
FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Albert B. Garcia’s Rivulet of Darkness is a gripping supernatural novel that details David as he survives small streams of remembered nightmares plaguing his reality. Albert’s book will be part of Bookmarc Alliance’s exhibit for the world’s largest book fair, the Frankfurter Buchmesse, slated for October 19-23 at the Frankfurt Trade Fair Grounds.

As a young boy, David was timid and shy; he felt back then that life wasn’t complicated. But it wasn’t normal either. There was a certain presence that somehow latched onto him as they moved from one place to another.

In 1979, David and his family moved to Hanford California where his dad took care of a local farm. He was initially hopeful thinking that perhaps a shift in scenery might welcome change. Then one night something unsettling happened; it started a series of events where David experiences strange manifestations and unspeakable horrors. Flashes of images flowed out from his mind like small streams of remembered nightmares. These dreams became David's window to the outside world while trapped inside his own rivulet of darkness.

Albert B. Garcia was born in Hanford, California, where he lives and works today. He went to West Hills College to study English literature and writing. He has three children and sees his writing as a legacy for generations of his family to come.

Interested readers may purchase copies at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online retailers.
To know more about the author, visit: https://albertbgarcia.com/

About Bookmarc Alliance Advertising

Bookmarc Alliance is an independently run marketing and publicity company that aims to create spaces for new authors to promote their works. The business entity provides world-class services that better equip authors with brighter chances of landing a customer base on a globalscale via marketing and publicity. The company is a powerhouse of highly skilled individuals committed to providing authors with the essentials of book promotions.

Please visit https://bookmarcalliance.com/ for more information.

