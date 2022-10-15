Former Disney Communications Executive’s Novel From the 90s Joins the Frankfurter Buchmesse
What magic can we make in this crazy world?”FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chuck Champlin’s Wand is a novel that revolves around Chris Walkman as he tries to shape the world starting from his hometown, Los Angeles, with $20,000. Bookmarc Alliance will be featuring Chuck Champlin’s book as part of their exhibit for the Frankfurter Buchmesse, the world’s largest book fair, slated for October 19-23 at the Frankfurter Trade Grounds.
Set in the 90s, Los Angeles was teeming with gang violence when Chris Walkman was presented with $20,000 and was tasked to change the world. After hiring a homeless man as a helper, he enlisted a video artist to stage an impromptu large-screen video connection between the South Central neighborhood of Watts and upscale Westwood, in an effort to promote cross-town dialogue. His efforts eventually led to the establishment of Wand Enterprises, a non-profit organization designed to inspire further community development.
Originally, the novel was the author’s entry for a competition announced in 1989 by media mogul Ted Turner. The book is now open to readers decades after its completion.
Chuck Champlin has been a writer and journalist; a corporate communications executive for The Walt Disney Company; a bicycle inventor; a rock drummer, singer, and songwriter; and a leader in Toastmasters clubs (public speaking) and Optimist Clubs (bringing out the best in kids). He is married and has four grown children.
