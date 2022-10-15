Dr. Medhat M. El Azab had obtained a fellowship degree from London College of sciences ,Arts and technology

Submit Release
The London College of Science, Arts and Technology, decided to award a fellowship degree to Dr. Medhat Mohamed El-Azab, the physician and Islamic thinker

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The London College of Science, Arts and Technology, decided to award a fellowship degree to Dr. Medhat Mohamed El-Azab, the physician and Islamic thinker, Dr. Medhat is a physician graduated from Kasr eini faculty of medicine ..with Master degree of tropical and hematology, high diploma of hospital administration. and doctorate degree of health care and quality.

He is also an Islamic author with some books as:" dialouge in siraa nabweia"," basic information in health care management", "organs transplantation in medicine ..religion and law".

it is important to mention that. London College of sciences. Arts and technology is a British educational foundation, is issued under license 14376089 , it is special works in field of professional education. Online education , it offers degrees of bachelor. diploma .masters and doctorate.

it also offers fellowship degree and honorable doctorate for important scientific effective persons of different aspects of science and knowledge

