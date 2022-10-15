Former Disney Communications Executive’s Book on Molecules Joins the Frankfurter Buchmesse
Despite their complex structures, molecules most likely do not take time to ponder the ways they fit into the big scheme of things. They just are.”FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chuck Champlin’s Think Like A Molecule: Seeking Inspiration in the Structures of Thought is a fascinating book that explores the boundaries of human thinking through life’s smallest structures. Chuck Champlin’s book will be part of Bookmarc Alliance’s exhibit for the Frankfurt Buchmesse, the world’s largest book fair, slated for October 19-23 at the Frankfurt Trade Grounds.
— Chuck Champlin
The advent of molecular science has equipped our scientific community with the knowledge to invent technologies that completely revolutionized humanity. Author Chuck Champlin argues that we can use our knowledge of molecules not just in the realm of technology but in our personal lives as well. He writes, “Casting our minds into realms of the very small – or out over vast distances to the stars – is a useful exercise. The effort can clearly bear intellectual fruit for all of us, by prompting mind-stretching analogies and new insights, suggesting new shapes and possibilities in our living world.”
Chuck Champlin has been a writer and journalist; a corporate communications executive for The Walt Disney Company; a bicycle inventor; a rock drummer, singer, and songwriter; and a leader in Toastmasters clubs (public speaking) and Optimist Clubs (bringing out the best in kids). He is married and has four grown children.
