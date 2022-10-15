Submit Release
Inspiring Mentor’s Novel About Basketball Joins The Frankfurter Buchemesse

“What sets them apart from others is just the thing that will turn their rivalry around and have them form an unexpected friendship that goes against all odds.””
— Kwami Green
FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kwami Green’s A Bird Flies with a Lil Magic: It is Not What They Say, It is What You Can Prove revolves around Mike & Mikell as they overcome their personal rivalries and develop an unlikely friendship. From courtside tension to the highs & lows of life, follow along their journey as they beat the odds. The novel is set to appear in Frankfurter Buchemesse, the world’s biggest bookfair, slated for October 19-23.

Bird and Lil Magic refer to Mike and Mikell, monikers they gained in honor of their basketball skills. Coming from different ethnic backgrounds, Mike and Mikell also hail from 2 rival towns. Their destiny begins to entwine when Coach Lansing, who was energized when he saw the two players square off in the City Championship game, recruits them for the World Leadership Prep school. They begin to learn that they are not so different from each other when training began under Coach Lansing.

Kwami Green is an articulate, self-motivated, and empowering individual with a proven track record for inspiring young men to set goals, meet objectives, and attain a winning attitude! Green holds an impressive Bachelor's in Psychology from Morehouse College. Shortly after graduating, he chased after an Advanced Provisional Certification for Elementary Education from Wheelock College in Boston.

Get swept away in this high-action story of two young men that gets into the reality of life while combining the highs and lows of competitive basketball players. Buy your copies at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online retailers.

About Bookmarc Alliance Advertising

Bookmarc Alliance is an independently run marketing and publicity company that aims to create spaces for new authors to promote their works. The business entity provides world-class services that better equip authors with brighter chances of landing a customer base on a global scale via marketing and publicity. The company is a powerhouse of highly skilled individuals committed to providing authors with the essentials of book promotions.

Please visit https://bookmarcalliance.com/ for more information.

