Derby Barracks / Domestic Assault, Assault and Robbery, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A5004670

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard                            

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 10/14/2022 1917 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Owen Lane Barton, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Assault and Robbery, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Mariah Hallisey                                             

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/14/2022 at approximately 1917 hours the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks responded to a report of a family fight in progress on Owen Lane in Barton. Investigation revealed that Mariah Hallisey caused injury to a family member, stole property from their person, damaged their property, and interfered with their ability to contact emergency services. Hallisey was processed at the Derby Barracks and held at Northern State Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 bail set by the Honorable Court and will be arraigned on the above charges on October 17th at 12:30PM in Newport City.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: Monday October 17th 2022 at 12:30PM   

COURT: Orleans Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility 

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Aaron Leonard, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Derby

35 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

aaron.leonard@vermont.gov

 

Derby Barracks / Domestic Assault, Assault and Robbery, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, Unlawful Mischief

