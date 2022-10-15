Derby Barracks / Domestic Assault, Assault and Robbery, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, Unlawful Mischief
CASE#: 22A5004670
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 10/14/2022 1917 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Owen Lane Barton, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Assault and Robbery, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Mariah Hallisey
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/14/2022 at approximately 1917 hours the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks responded to a report of a family fight in progress on Owen Lane in Barton. Investigation revealed that Mariah Hallisey caused injury to a family member, stole property from their person, damaged their property, and interfered with their ability to contact emergency services. Hallisey was processed at the Derby Barracks and held at Northern State Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 bail set by the Honorable Court and will be arraigned on the above charges on October 17th at 12:30PM in Newport City.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: Monday October 17th 2022 at 12:30PM
COURT: Orleans Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $10,000
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Aaron Leonard, Trooper
Vermont State Police – Derby
35 Crawford Road,
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881