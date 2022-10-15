Submit Release
News Search

There were 446 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,734 in the last 365 days.

African American Board Leadership Responds to LA City Council Members Leaked Comments

Jonathan Sandville, President and CEO of the African American Board Leadership Institute (AABLI) responded to LA City Council Members leaked comments.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a Los Angeles-based organization whose mission is to cultivate the next generation of African American civic and community leaders, the African American Board Leadership Institute (AABLI) rejects anti-Black language and any attempt to undermine African American leadership and political representation in the City of Los Angeles. Furthermore, we condemn all hateful, racist, and violent language that is harmful to citizens of this great city.

Like many of you, we continue to process the events of the past couple of days. Jonathan Sandville, President and CEO of AABLI said, "we stand ready to begin the important work of healing any divisions which may have resulted from the racist remarks made by some of our most powerful voices in city government." Sandville also stated that, "AABLI has spent over a decade developing and preparing leaders to serve with integrity at the highest levels in government, corporate, and the nonprofit sector. We will always advocate for equitable power, resources, and conditions for all communities throughout California to thrive." AABLI continues to be an important resource that corporations, private foundations, and government entities can count on for the development of visionary leaders in an inclusive society for all.

About African American Board Leadership Institute

Established in 2011, by Virgil Roberts and Yvette Chappell-Ingram, AABLI is the only leadership training and development organization in the United States that solely exists to advance systemic equity and foster an inclusive society. AABLI offers a solution to problems that stem from a lack of diversity at the board level by creating a pipeline of qualified African American candidates for positions on governing boards.

PRESS CONTACT

Victoria Daniels
(913) 775-1702
https://www.aabli.org

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/african-american-board-leadership-responds-to-la-city-council-members-leaked-comments-301650116.html

SOURCE African American Board Leadership Institute

You just read:

African American Board Leadership Responds to LA City Council Members Leaked Comments

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.