UZBEKISTAN, October 13 - The President of Uzbekistan attends the meeting of the leaders of Central Asia and Russia

On October 14, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev attended the Central Asia – Russia Summit, in Astana.

The meeting was also attended by the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The leaders of Central Asia and Russia exchanged views on the current issues of interaction in the “Central Asia – Russia” format, as well as on the regional and international agenda.

The President of Uzbekistan put forward initiatives designed to bring the partnership to a higher level in trade, economic, transport and communication, energy, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as in environmental protection to strengthen regional cooperation.

Source: UzA