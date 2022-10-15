FW: Road Closed between Hardscrabble and Bristol Road, Bristol
Both lanes of travel are now open on Monkton Road.
Please drive safely
From: Knox, Pamela <Pamela.Knox@vermont.gov>
Sent: Friday, October 14, 2022 7:14 PM
To: Knox, Pamela <Pamela.Knox@vermont.gov>; DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: RE: Road Closed between Hardscrabble and Bristol Road, Bristol
Road way has reopened to one way traffic at this time.
Delays should still be expected and please drive safely.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
New Haven
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Monkton Road between Hardscrabble Road and Bristol Road in Bristol is closed due to a traffic accident and a detour is in place.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
