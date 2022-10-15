FW: Road Closed between Hardscrabble and Bristol Road, Bristol

Both lanes of travel are now open on Monkton Road.

Please drive safely

From: Knox, Pamela <Pamela.Knox@vermont.gov>

Sent: Friday, October 14, 2022 7:14 PM

To: Knox, Pamela <Pamela.Knox@vermont.gov>; DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>

Subject: RE: Road Closed between Hardscrabble and Bristol Road, Bristol

Road way has reopened to one way traffic at this time.

Delays should still be expected and please drive safely.

