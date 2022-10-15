JETNET Participating in 2022 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition

JETNET will participate in the 2022 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) on October 18-20, 2022, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, at booth #1236.

UTICA, N.Y. , Oct.14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JETNET will participate in the 2022 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) on October 18-20, 2022, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, at booth #1236.

"JETNET is honored to be back at this year's show and to help NBAA celebrate 75 years of serving the business aviation community," stated Greg Fell, JETNET's CEO. "NBAA-BACE shines a spotlight on future-forward, innovative perspectives on our dynamic industry. It's a great place for exploring modern high-tech aircraft, and business aviation's best products and services."

JETNET will have a strong presence at NBAA-BACE with many top-level executives in attendance, including:

● Greg Fell, CEO

● Derek Swaim, President

● Rollie Vincent, JETNET iQ Creator and Director

● Jason Lorraine, Director of Strategic Solutions and Product Sales

● Johanna Pion, Team Mentor, Aviation Research Specialist, and Product Sales

● Erin Burke, Client Relationship Specialist and Product Sales

● Tanya Elthorp, Research Manager and Product Sales

● Paul Cardarelli, Vice President of Sales

● Karim Derbala, Managing Director of Global Sales

● Derek Jones, Sales Coordinator

● Justine Strzepek, Communications Coordinator

● David Labrecque, Director of Research & Inside Sales

● Sam Hester, General Counsel

JETNET will also showcase and provide demonstrations of their Evolution Marketplace, Aerodex, JETNET BI (Business Intelligence), Flight Insights, JETNET for Salesforce®, API, Flight Activity, and more from their line of services.

On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, JETNET will present the JETNET iQ State of the Market Press Briefing from 12:00 pm EST to 12:45 pm EST, in room N210-D of the Orange County Convention Center.

"The JETNET iQ State of the Market Press Briefing is a great opportunity to share owner and operator opinions from across the industry," stated JETNET iQ Co-Founder and Director Rollie Vincent. "It's the perfect place to get fresh perspectives and directional ideas regarding business aviation."

For any press-related inquiries to obtain materials from the JETNET iQ State of the Market Press Briefing, please reach out to Justine Strzepek, Communications Coordinator, at 800.553.8638 or justine@jetnet.com.

About JETNET

As a leading provider of aviation market information, JETNET delivers comprehensive and reliable business aircraft research to its exclusive clientele of aviation professionals worldwide. JETNET is the ultimate source of information and intelligence on the worldwide business, commercial, and helicopter aircraft fleet and marketplace, comprising more than 110,000 airframes. Headquartered in its state-of-the-art facility in Utica, NY, JETNET offers comprehensive, user-friendly aircraft data via real-time internet access or regular updates. JETNET is a portfolio company of Silversmith Capital Partners.

About JETNET iQ

Summits are part of JETNET iQ, an aviation market research, strategy, and forecasting service for the business aviation industry. JETNET iQ also provides independent, Quarterly Intelligence, including consulting, economic and industry analyses, business aircraft owner/operator survey results, and new aircraft delivery and fleet forecasts. JETNET iQ is a collaboration between JETNET and Rolland Vincent Associates LLC of Plano, Texas, an aviation market research consultancy.

